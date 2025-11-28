Cowtown Santa Express Runs Begin

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s Cowtown Santa Express holiday season train runs are underway, featuring a Thursday through Sunday schedule each weekend through December.

According to the organization, all are welcome to discover the magic of the holiday season on the rails. The Abilene and Smoky Valley’s Cowtown Santa Express sparkles with the glow of the Christmas season, as the antique passenger coaches sparkle with holiday lights and the warm smiles of kids of all ages as the annual Christmas tradition returns to the rails.

Last year over four thousand people rode the Express to usher in the holiday season.

Cookies and hot chocolate, the music of the season, and of course Santa himself, are all part of the experience.

Holiday train rides began November 22nd and run through December 23. Eveland Creek tickets are sold by the Table of 4, Chicago and Enterprise tickets are sold by the individually.

Tickets are on sale at the A&SV website.