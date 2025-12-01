Cowtown Christmas Returns to Abilene

Abilene welcomes visitors and locals to celebrate the season during Cowtown Christmas, a three-day holiday experience filled with beloved traditions, festive lights, live entertainment, and seasonal activities for all ages.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, recognized as one of the Best Historic Small Towns by USA TODAY, Abilene becomes the center of holiday celebration as the community comes together for this special weekend.

From Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7, guests can enjoy a full schedule of seasonal activities throughout town, including a magical train ride aboard the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad’s Cowtown Santa Express, the Heritage Homes Association’s 48th Homes for the Holidays Tour, live theatre at Great Plains Theatre, Christmas markets, family-friendly events, and holiday light displays.

“Cowtown Christmas brings together the very best of Abilene in one meaningful celebration,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “From our historic homes and holiday events to our welcoming local businesses, it is a weekend that showcases why Abilene continues to be a destination people love to visit.”

Classic holiday experiences include Old Fashioned Christmas at the Dickinson County Heritage Center, complete with carolers, bell choirs, carousel rides, Santa visits, kids’ crafts, and homemade goodies. The Historic Seelye Mansion will welcome guests for tours of the beautifully decorated home, featuring festive trees throughout, hundreds of nutcrackers, and vibrant poinsettias.

The weekend also features Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn The Musical at Great Plains Theatre, Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town with chili and cinnamon rolls, the 50th Annual Abilene Handcrafters Winter Market, and the Festival of Trees benefiting Abilene Core Community.

“Cowtown Christmas highlights so much of what makes Abilene special during the holidays,” Roller Weeks said. “It is a time when families create traditions and visitors see firsthand why our community continues to be a holiday destination.”

Saturday evening includes the Christmas Cruise for Food and the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown, where guests can vote for their favorite Griswold-style decorations while donating canned goods to the Abilene Area Food Bank. Festivities continue at Little Ike Park with the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting, Santa visits, and a performance by AHS Singers.

Guests are invited to enjoy the full weekend of holiday activities while supporting Abilene’s local businesses and celebrating the season with family and friends.

A complete schedule of events and details can be found at www.AbileneKansas.org/Christmas

