Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown

Todd PittengerNovember 27, 2022

If you love Griswold-style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown this coming Saturday in Abilene.

“I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer. “My goal is for the displays to draw thousands of people to Abilene and for residents to gather and go from house to house admiring the lights and decorations.”

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, to participate, drop off a food item or monetary donation at the Abilene Food Bank, 409 NW 3rd Street, next to the Sunflower Hotel. Please use the eastbound lane; volunteers from the Food Bank and Neighbor to Neighbor will be waiting to accept your donations and give you a ballot, map and instructions for the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown contest.

Frey will announce the winners at 8 pm during the Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting at Little Ike Park. A downtown fireworks display will conclude the evening.

Almost Home Realty, Abilene Physical Therapy, Solid Rock Audio Video, JRI Hospitality, The Farmhouse, Original Grande, Salina Country Club and Ingermanson Farms are sponsoring the contest.

_ _ _

Learn more at www.AbileneKansas.org/ChristmasLights

 

 

Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown

