Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday

If you love Griswold Christmas Vacation style holiday decorations, you won’t want to miss the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown this coming Saturday in Abilene.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, 15 properties across the community are competing for top honors.

“This event brings so much fun and community pride to the holiday season. From festive lights to friendly competition, the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown is an annual favorite,” said Angie Wilkins, contest coordinator.

Residents and visitors are invited to cruise through town, enjoy the displays, and vote for their favorite. A full map of participating locations is available at www.AbileneKansas.org/ChristmasLights.

How Voting Works

Voting takes place alongside the Christmas Cruise for Food.

Participants may drop off a nonperishable food item or monetary donation between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Abilene Food Bank, 409 NW 3rd Street, next to the Sunflower Hotel. Volunteers will assist along a designated drop-off lane.

After donating, guests will receive a map and ballot. Completed ballots must be returned by 7:30 p.m. outside Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro, 302 N. Broadway Avenue. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. at Little Ike Park.

Prizes

1st Place: $2,000 sponsored by West’s Plaza Country Mart and AC Westside Market

2nd Place: $1,000 sponsored by Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro, Dickinson County Heritage Center and additional donors

3rd Place: $500 sponsored by Brierton Engineering

Mayor’s Choice Awards (Three): $100 each sponsored by the City of Abilene

Visitors are welcome to decorate vehicles, wear holiday attire, and make the cruise part of their seasonal celebrations.

The Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown is part of Abilene’s annual Cowtown Christmas celebration.