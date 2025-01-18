Cowgirls Snap 35 Game Losing Streak; Cowboys Hand Con Their First Loss

picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams swept an opponent for the first time since December 10, 2022 with a pair of victories last night at Concordia. It was the final tune-up before the S.I.T.

ABILENE COWGIRLS 49 CONCORDIA 45

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowgirls collected their first victory since January 20, 2023 Friday night. Abilene started fast as they registered 32 first half points. The Cowgirls totaled 18 points in the 2nd quarter, a quarter in which they connected on 4 three-pointers. They entered the game averaging 31 ppg. Tessa Herrman was part of the fast start as she had 16 of her career-high 21 points by halftime.

The second half cooled off offensively but turned to their defense. Concordia grabbed the lead at 43-42 after they had started the 4th on a 6-0 run. The run was capped on a Stella Trost basket with 6:12 to play in the game. Concordia would manage just 2 points the rest of the night. The Lady Panthers were within 48-45 with inside of a minute to go and possession. Herrman then came up big with a steal with 22 seconds left. She was fouled and knocked down a free-throw to ice the game. Herrman finished the night 8-10 at the line.

Abilene improved to 1-6, 1-3 with the victory. Concordia fell to 1-6, 1-2 with the loss. The Lady Panthers were led by Charlize Cash, who totaled a team-high 15 points. Abilene will play Thursday in the S.I.T. at Salina South against the #1 seed, Buhler. Concordia will compete in the Orange and Black Classic, at Colby, against Wellington at 4:45.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 14 32 42 49 (1-6, 1-3)

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 15 25 37 45 (1-6, 1-2)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 21, Timber Taylor 8, Renatta Heintz 8, MaKenna Stover 5, Kinzie Crump 3, Kit Barbierri 2, Klovis Stover 2

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Charlize Cash 15, Rylie Jessup 12, Marlee VanMeter 6, Stella Trost 5, Jaylin Roush 4, Kinsleigh Bethune 2, Avery Kueker 1

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME

Freshman, Tessa Herrman a career-high 21 points

Senior, Renatta Heintz she finished with 8 points and showed tremendous leadership

ABILENE COWBOYS 68 CONCORDIA 53

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowboys put the pain of Tuesday’s loss behind them Friday night with their most impressive victory of the season. Abilene fell at Marysville Tuesday 65-60. A loss in which they led most of the game. Friday night Abilene dominated from the opening tip and led by as many as 26 points in the 3rd quarter over the #5 and previously undefeated Panthers.

Abilene finished with three players in double-figures Tyler Hollway 14, Ian Crump 14 and Weston Rock 12. The #8 Cowboys improved to 5-2, 3-1 with the victory and helped their odds repeating as NCKL Champions. Abilene will play Thursday, at Salina South, vs the Cougars at 7:30. The Cowboys are the #3 seed. Concordia fell to 6-1, 2-1 with the loss. They were led by Chane Parker, who finished with 12 points. The Panthers will play Hays, at 3 pm, at the Orange and Black Classic at Colby.

#𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 20 41 57 68 (5-2, 3-1)

#𝟱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 11 21 35 53 (6-1, 2-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Ian Crump 14, Tyler Holloway 14, Weston Rock 12, Jaxson Cuba 9, Levi Evans 8, Taygen Funston 4, Thomas Keener 4, Jackson Green 3

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Chane Parker 12, Peyton Retter 11, Luke Donovan 9, Ian Loudermilk 9, Boone Richard 5, Ayden Krier 4, Isaias Irigoyen 2

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME

Senior, Ian Crump 14 points

Senior, Weston Rock, 12 points

Junior, Taygen Funston, 4 points and showed tremendous energy on both ends of the floor