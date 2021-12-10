Cowgirls post First Win, Cowboys Continue to Roll with win Over Augusta

Abilene Cowgirls 41 Augusta 31

Abilene – The Abilene Cowgirls got career nights from Sophomore, Sammy Stout and Senior, Joy Clemence in their 10 point victory over Augusta Friday night. It was the 11th straight victory in the series for the Cowgirls. The two schools did not play last year because of Covid.

Stout, had combined for 5 points in the first two games of the year but she erupted for a career-high 14 in the victory Friday. She was 4-6 from the floor and 3-4 on three-point shots. Clemence, had just 3 points in the two losses to Smoky Valley and Rock Creek. She poured in a career-high 12 points against Augusta. The pair were selected at the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game.

The Cowgirls got off to a slow start but held a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 18-15 at halftime. Abilene scored a season-high 15 points in the 3rd quarter to take a 33-24 lead into the final quarter. In the fourth, Abilene got up by as many as 12 points and held on for the 10 point victory. Abilene improved to 1-2 with the victory, while Augusta fell to 0-2.

Abilene Cowboys 63 Augusta 46

The #6 Abilene Cowboys improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive 17 point victory over Augusta. The Orioles were hit hard by graduation with only one returning starter in Kaden McDaniel returning. Augusta has been one of the best programs in the state over the last three seasons with state appearances each year. They finished 3rd in 2019 and 3rd last season. The 2020 State tournament was unfinished because of Covid.

The Orioles had defeated the Cowboys two straight times in Abilene but by the 3rd quarter Friday night, it was clear that the streak would be over. The Cowboys led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime but in the 3rd quarter Abilene started to wear the Orioles down. Augusta committed 10 turnovers in the 3rd quarter and trailed 53-34 as the two teams entered the 4th. Tristan Cottone capped a 19-6 run to end the 3rd quarter with a buzzer-beater just a couple of steps inside of the midcourt stripe.

In the final quarter the Cowboys got up by as many as 20 points. The Cowboys had three players in double figures, in the victory. Senior, Kaleb Becker 15, Cooper Wildey 13 and Triston Cottone 13 but it was Grant Waite, who was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with 8 points. He was more impressive on the defensive floor though, as he had multiple steals that lead to easy buckets for the Cowboys.

Augusta fell to 1-1 with the loss. Abilene will host Southeast of Saline Tuesday. The Trojans swept Beloit Friday night.