Cowgirls Place 3rd and Cowboys 5th Place at S.I.T.

The Abilene Cowgirls captured a 3rd place finish at the Salina Invitational Tournament for at second straight year. Abilene led from start to finish in their 50-36 victory over Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Abilene Junior, Hannah Willey scored 12 of her game high 16 points in the first half. She helped the Cowgirls get off to a quick start. Abilene led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime. Willey, was named to the All-S.I.T. team, also led Cowgirls with six rebounds and five steals in the victory.

In the second half the Cowgirls pulled away. Abilene led 37-26 after three quarters and won by 14, which was their large lead of the game. The Cowgirls put the game away in the fourth quarter with their foul shooting. Abilene was 8-10 in the quarter and 18-23 78% for the game.

Cowgirl Junior, Sydney Burton finished with 12 points and was also named to the All S.I.T. Team. Burton and Willey were the First National Bank of Hope Players of the Game in the victory over the Lady Cougars.

Abilene improved to 8-3 with the victory and will host Concordia Tuesday. The Cowgirls defeated the Lady Panthers 53-47 on December 15th.

The Abilene Cowboys took home a 5th place finish at the S.I.T. with their 65-48 victory over Liberal. Abilene trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. Liberal Senior, Triston Bigham hit a three with 7:20 to play in the third to give his team their biggest lead of the game at 34-25. Abilene would finish the quarter on an 18-7 run and outscored Liberal 42-17 in the second half. The Cowboys got up by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter on their way to the 17 point victory.

Abilene’s inside tandem of Junior, Preston Boyd and Senior, Tucker Robinson had their way in the game. Boyd finished with a career high 18 points and Robinson 15. The pair were named the First National Bank of Hope Players of the Game. Boyd was named to the all S.I.T. Team.

The Cowboys improved to 7-4 with the victory and host Concordia Tuesday. Abilene defeated the Panthers on the road 58-38 last month.