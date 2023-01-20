Cowgirls Notch 2nd Win; Cowboys Fall in the Semifinals

pictured is Keaton Hargrave, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Abilene Cowgirls 62 Highland Park 35

SALINA – The Abilene Cowgirls posted their second win of the season Friday night, at Salina Central High School, with a dominant victory over Highland Park. Abilene used a 26-0 run that bridged the 2nd and 3rd quarters to blow the game open.

The Cowgirls led 6-5 at the end of the 1st quarter and trailed 13-12 with 3:06 to play in the first half. Abilene then closed the first half on an 11-0 run and scored the first 15 points of the 2nd half to take a commanding 38-13 lead with 3:21 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Lady Scotts finally scored with 2:43 to play in the 3rd but went the length of quarter with no points. The Cowgirls led 43-19 at the end of the 3rd and led by as many as 28 in the final quarter.

Abilene got a career high 26 points from 6’ Junior, Claira Dannefer. She was selected as the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Highland Park got 11 points each from De’Asia Sanders and Amelia Ramsey.

The Cowgirls will play for 5th place, against Junction City, Saturday at 2 PM, at Salina Central High School. Highland Park fell to 5-3 with the loss and will play Buhler, at 11 AM, at Salina Central.

BVSW 77 Abilene Cowboys 68

SALINA – Blue Valley Southwest pulled away in the 2nd half in their victory over Abilene in the semifinals, at KWU, Friday night. The Timberwolves will face Andover in the championship at 3:45 PM, at KWU, on Saturday. Andover defeated Salina Central 60-33, in the other semifinal. Andover is the defending boy’s champions. BVSW is in their first year at the S.I.T. Last season, they competed at Spring Hill midseason tournament. Abilene will play Salina Central for 3rd place, at 12:30 PM, at KWU on Saturday.

Abilene hung with BVSW in the first half. The Cowboys led 22-21 at the end of the 1st quarter and trailed 39-36 at halftime. The Timberwolves stretched their lead to 57-46 after 3 quarters and led by as many as 13 in the 4th quarter.

Abilene was led by Junior, Stocton Timbrook, who finished with a game-high 16 points. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Triston Cottone, who both finished with 15 points and Keaton Hargrave along with Brax Fisher, who both totaled 14 points. BVSW was led by Jackson Noland and Dylan Dunn, who both scored 15 points.