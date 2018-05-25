Cowgirls lose in State Softball to Top Seeded Independence

The Abilene Cowgirl Softball Team had their season come to an end at the 4A Division I State Tournament in Emporia, in a 7-0 loss to top-seeded Independence. The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the first and second innings and added their seventh run in the bottom of the the sixth. Independence Senior, Lyssa Schabel improved to 12-0 on the season and Cowgirl Junior, Emily Burt took the loss for Abilene.

Independence improved to 23-0 on the season with the victory and the Lady Bulldogs will now face the winner of #4 Tonganoxie 18-4 and #5 Andale/Garden Plain 18-4 in the semifinals.

Abilene finished the year with a 8-15 record. The Cowgirls have much to be proud of as they made it to state for just the second time in school history. Abilene will return seven starters from today’s loss next year. It was the final game for Seniors Mika Gose, Jensen Roth, Grace Alvarez and Brett Short.