Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 31 °

Cowgirl’s Defense Smothers Wichita West in 49-15 Victory, for 7th Place at S.I.T.

Trent SanchezJanuary 23, 2021

The Abilene Cowgirls closed out the S.I.T. with a 49-15 victory in the 7th place game, Saturday afternoon, at Lakewood Middle School.  The 15 points by Wichita West, was the fewest points by a girl’s team in the 10 years that the girls have been part of the tournament.  Abilene improved to 2-7 with victory.  The Lady Pioneers dropped to 0-10 on the season and have lost 12 straight overall, dating back to last February.

The Cowgirls got off to a slow start but still lead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and 17-4 at the end of the first half.  Abilene exploded for a season high 32 second half points and pulled away for the 34 point victory.  Cowgirl Head Coach, Mike Liby was able to play his entire bench in the win.  Reagan Ditto 8, Sammy Stout 8 and Grace Randles 6 all scored career highs in the win.  Abi Lillard led the way for Abilene with 13 points.

The Cowgirls will return to action Tuesday at home against Concordia.  The Lady Panthers placed 5th in the S.I.T., with a 33-29 victory over Buhler.  Concordia overcame a 10 point fourth quarter deficit in the win.  The Lady Panthers defeated Abilene 43-36 in Overtime back on December the 18th in Concordia.  The Cowboys are quarantined and won’t have their first chance to play again until Friday at Thomas More Prep.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 Salina Invitational Tournament – Day 3

January 22, 2021 10:07 pm

Buhler Holds off Cowgirls in the 4th for the ...

 8:18 pm

2021 Salina Invitational Tournament – Day 2

January 21, 2021 9:54 pm

Defending Champion Liberal Impressive in Open...

 7:41 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Cowgirl’s Defense Smothers Wi...

The Abilene Cowgirls closed out the S.I.T. with a 49-15 victory in the 7th place game, Saturday afte...

January 23, 2021 Comments

South Girls Rally Past Andover to T...

Sports News

January 23, 2021

No 9. Kansas Loses Close One to Okl...

Sports News

January 23, 2021

ASAP Week to Be Celebrated At the B...

Kansas News

January 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

ASAP Week to Be Celebrate...
January 23, 2021Comments
70 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
January 22, 2021Comments
Suspected Shoplifter Caug...
January 22, 2021Comments
Salina Tech Offers New 8-...
January 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices