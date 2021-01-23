Cowgirl’s Defense Smothers Wichita West in 49-15 Victory, for 7th Place at S.I.T.

The Abilene Cowgirls closed out the S.I.T. with a 49-15 victory in the 7th place game, Saturday afternoon, at Lakewood Middle School. The 15 points by Wichita West, was the fewest points by a girl’s team in the 10 years that the girls have been part of the tournament. Abilene improved to 2-7 with victory. The Lady Pioneers dropped to 0-10 on the season and have lost 12 straight overall, dating back to last February.

The Cowgirls got off to a slow start but still lead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and 17-4 at the end of the first half. Abilene exploded for a season high 32 second half points and pulled away for the 34 point victory. Cowgirl Head Coach, Mike Liby was able to play his entire bench in the win. Reagan Ditto 8, Sammy Stout 8 and Grace Randles 6 all scored career highs in the win. Abi Lillard led the way for Abilene with 13 points.

The Cowgirls will return to action Tuesday at home against Concordia. The Lady Panthers placed 5th in the S.I.T., with a 33-29 victory over Buhler. Concordia overcame a 10 point fourth quarter deficit in the win. The Lady Panthers defeated Abilene 43-36 in Overtime back on December the 18th in Concordia. The Cowboys are quarantined and won’t have their first chance to play again until Friday at Thomas More Prep.