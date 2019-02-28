Cowgirls Cruise to Sub-State Final with Victory over Mulvane!

The Abilene Cowgirls rolled to their ninth straight win Thursday night as they defeated Mulvane 56-33 in the opening round of sub-state. The Cowgirls once again got big games from their Seniors, Hannah Willey and Sydney Burton, who combined for 44 points.

Abilene capitalized early off of Mulvane turnovers. The Lady Wildcats turned over the basketball 25 times in the game with 18 coming in the first half. Mulvane shot 54% in the first half but took just 11 shots. Abilene was 9-28 32% in the first half and the Cowgirls were able to take a 25-12 lead into the half.

In the third quarter Mulvane tried their best to stay in the game. They connected on five three-pointers in the quarter and connected on 7-18 in the game. Abilene got a big third quarter out of their Seniors. Burton and Willey combined for 17 in the quarter. Burton finished with 19 and Willey finished with a game-high 25 points. Mulvane Senior, Carson White hit their last three with 3:21 to play in the third to pull the Lady Wildcats within 38-27 but Abilene would finish the game on an 18-6 run. The Cowgirls led 46-29 as the two teams entered the fourth. In the final quarter Abilene followed a familiar script and put away Mulvane at the free-throw line as Abilene hit 8-12 free throws.

Abilene improved to 19-2 with the victory. The Lady Wildcats finished the season at 3-18. Abilene will host the sub-state final Saturday night at 6 pm and will play either (9) Wichita Trinity or (8) Winfield.