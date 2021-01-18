Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 24 °

Cowgirls and Cowboys both pull Away in the 2nd Half in Sweep of Chapman

Trent SanchezJanuary 18, 2021

The Abilene High School basketball teams swept Chapman Monday night, in make-up games from January 5th.  The Cowgirls used a huge second half run to pull away for their first victory of the season, the final 41-26.  The Cowboys dominated after halftime on their way to a 50-35 victory.

The Cowgirls got off to a great start and led multiple times by 11 points in the second quarter.  Abilene would go on to take an 18-10 lead into halftime.  Chapman got back into the game, in the third quarter, with a 9-2 run to pull within 19-18 on a Maya Kirkpatrick basket with 2:44 to play in the third quarter.  Abilene would then counter with a 20-1 run, that bridged the third and fourth quarters.  The run was capped by a pair of Joy Clemence free-throws to put the Cowgirls ahead 39-19 with around 3 minutes left in the game.

Abilene got a big night from Senior, Abi Lillard.  She finished with a 12 of her game-high 19 points in the second half.  Her point total was her season-high and just 1 point off of her career-high. She has added a perimeter shoot to her game this season.  She hit a career-high 4 three-pointers in the victory.  She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game along with Senior, Reagan Ditto, who finished with a season-high 6 points on 3-3 shooting.  She also led the team with 4 steals.  Abilene improved to 1-5, 1-4 with the victory, while Chapman dropped to 0-3, 0-3 with the loss.

The Chapman boys led nearly the entire first half in the loss to Abilene.  The Cowboy’s Blaise McVann gave Abilene the lead at 23-21 in the final seconds of the first half.  The Cowboy’s would never trail again.  They scored the first 7 points of the second half and never looked back.  Abilene outscored Chapman 27-14 in the second half.

The Cowboys got a big second half from Senior, Avery Bryson, who scored a game-high 14 points.  He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  Abilene improved to 5-2, 3-1 with the victory, while Chapman fell to 1-2, 1-2 with the loss.

Abilene will return to action Thursday in the S.I.T. The Cowboys (4) will play Concordia (5) at 3 PM at Salina Central High School.  The Cowgirls (7) will play Liberal (2) at 5 PM at Salina South Middle School.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Cowgirls Push #5 Clay Center in loss; Cowboys...

January 15, 2021 9:00 pm

2021 Mid-season Tournament Brackets

January 13, 2021 1:34 pm

Wamego uses 4th Quarter Comebacks in Sweep of...

January 12, 2021 9:00 pm

The Cowboys Win 3rd Straight with Victory at ...

January 8, 2021 10:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Cowgirls and Cowboys both pull Away...

The Abilene High School basketball teams swept Chapman Monday night, in make-up games from January 5...

January 18, 2021 Comments

Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 77-69

Sports News

January 18, 2021

Minneapolis Uses 28 Point 3rd Quart...

Sports News

January 18, 2021

Smoky Valley defeats Kingman

Sports News

January 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lottery Jackpots Top $1.5...
January 18, 2021Comments
Beware of Stimulus Paymen...
January 18, 2021Comments
The Creation Of The MLK H...
January 18, 2021Comments
3 New Deaths, 103 New COV...
January 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices