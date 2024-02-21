Cowboys Win NCKL, Move One Step Closer to Home Court in Sub-State!

pictured is Stocton Timbrook, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Chapman 59 Abilene Cowgirls 47

ABILENE: The Chapman Lady Irish got a huge performance from their Senior tandem of Keira Jones and Elyssa Frieze in their victory at Abilene, Tuesday night. Frieze finished with 20 points and Jones 18 points in the win. Chapman also got double-figures from Junior, Ava Locke, who totaled 12 points. The Lady Irish improved to 8-12, 4-6 with the victory. The Cowgirls slipped to 0-19, 0-9 with the loss.

Chapman needed double-overtime in their December 19, 55-45 victory over Abilene. Tuesday night, they grabbed the lead at 11-10 with 1:40 to play in the first quarter on a pair of free-throws by Jones. Chapman wouldn’t trail the rest of the night and led by as many 17 in the 3rd quarter.

Abilene was led in scoring by Senior, Callie Powell, who finished with 10 points. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless P.O.G. along with Frieze and Jones.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 12 20 32 47 (0-19, 0-9)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 14 29 43 59 (8-12, 2-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Callie Powell 10, Claira Dannefer 9, Renatta Heintz 7, Makenna Stover 6, Hannah Walter 5, Eden Bathurst 5, Blair Adams 3, Kit Barbieri 2

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: Elyssa Frieze 20, Keira Jones 18, Ava Locke 12, Adelynn Kirkpatrick 6, Avery Baer 3

Abilene Cowboys 72 Chapman 36

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys won the NCKL outright with a game to play and moved one step closer to homecourt advantage in Sub-State with a dominant performance against Chapman.

Abilene blew the game open with a 30 point 2nd quarter and had a 33 point lead at halftime. The Cowboys led by as many as 42 in the 3rd quarter and there was a running clock in the final quarter. Abilene improved to 16-3, 9-0 with the win and is undefeated at home. Chapman fell to 8-12, 2-8 with the loss.

The Cowboys had 8 different players score and they were led by Seniors, Brax Fisher and Stocton Timbrook, who finished with 21 and 18 points respectively. Tyler Holloway reached double-figures with 11 points. Chapman was led by Kelan Gruver, who totaled 21 points in the loss.

Abilene will host Clay Center on Thursday. They were swept at Concordia Tuesday night. The Concordia boys won 69-58 and the Lady Panthers won 42-38.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 19 49 67 72 (16-3, 9-0)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 7 16 33 36 (8-12, 2-8)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Brax Fisher 21, Stocton Timbrook 18, Tyler Holloway 11, Keaton Hargrave 9, Weston Rock 5, Zach Miller 3, Ian Crump 3, Taygen Funston 2

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: Kelan Gruver 21, CJ Holm 6, Weston Langvardt 4, Ray Whitehair 3, Ian Suther 2