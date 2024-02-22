Cowboys Win in OT, Secure the #4 Seed in 4A West!

Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Clay Center 57 Abilene Cowgirls 33

ABILENE: The Clay Center Lady Tigers completed the season of sweep of Abilene Thursday night in makeup games from January. Clay Center improved to 12-8, 7-3 with the win and won a share of the NCKL. Wamego defeated Concordia 40-39. The Lady Panthers also finished with a 12-8, 7-3 record.

It was the final game for seven Abilene Seniors: Callie Powell, Sammy Stout, Claira Dannefer, Hannah Walter, Adin Bruna, Blair Adams and Eden Bathurst. The Cowgirls finished the season 0-20, 0-10.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 7 16 25 33 (0-20, 0-10)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 16 27 39 57 (12-8, 7-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Callie Powell 11, Claira Dannefer 6, Hannah Walter 6, Renatta Heintz 3, Adin Bruna 3, Makenna Stover 2, Eden Bathurst 2

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Lily Edwards 26, Ayla Johnson 10, Raimee Lipker 8, Raegann McDonald 5, Sarabeth Martin 3, Candace Lippe 3

Abilene Cowboys 75 Clay Center 72

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys outlasted Clay Center Thursday night in overtime to extend their streak to 31 straight victories over the Tigers wih. Abilene improved to 17-3, 10-0 with the victory and remains undefeated at home and against 4A competition. The Cowboys also finished the NCKL schedule undefeated. More importantly for Abilene they secured the #4 seed in the 4A West standings which gives them home-court throughout Sub-State.

Thursday night, Clay Center got off to a fast start. They got up by as many as 11 points in the 1st quarter and led 17-14 at the end of the opening quarter. The Cowboys used a 15-2 run that bridged the 1st and 2nd quarters to take a 22-19 lead on an Ian Crump free-throw with 4:59 to play in the 1st half. Crump, Taygen Funtson and Weston Rock gave the Cowboys some much needed energy in the 1st half and helped give the team a lift with several starters in early foul trouble. Abilene’s bench outscored Clay Center 21-0 in the game.

The Cowboys led 34-30 at halftime and built on their lead in the 3rd quarter. They led by as many as 12 and had a 57-47 advantage as they entered the final quarter. Clay Center outscored Abilene 17-7 in the 4th and the two teams were tied at 64 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Abilene grabbed the lead on an Ian Crump three-pointer at 67-66 with 3:31 to play in overtime. The Cowboys wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. Abilene also converted on 6-10 free-throws in overtime. Keaton Hargrave was 5-8 at the stripe in overtime.

The Cowboys were led by Tyler Holloway, who finished with a career-high 18 points. Crump added 15 points and Stocton Timbrook 12. The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the game were Holloway, Crump and Funston.

Clay Center, fell to 10-10, 6-4 with the loss. All five starters were in double-figures for the Tigers, led by Jace Weller, who finished with a game-high 21 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 34 57 64 75 (17-3, 10-0)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 17 30 47 64 72 (10-10, 6-4)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: POG Tyler Holloway 18, POG Ian Crump 15, Stocton Timbrook 12, Brax Fisher 9, Keaton Hargrave 9, Zach Miller 6, POG Taygen Funston 4, Weston Rock 2

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Jace Weller 21, Owen Craig 17, Cole Pladson 12, Justin Wright 11, Weston Hammond 11