Cowboys Win 3rd Straight Game with Victory over Minneapolis; Cowgirls Falter in 2nd Half

Trent SanchezFebruary 1, 2022

 

Minneapolis 41 Abilene Cowgirls 31

Minneapolis – The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start but struggled with Minneapolis’s full court pressure over the final 3 quarters Tuesday night.  The Cowgirls led 12-2 at the end of the 1st quarter and led by as many as 11 points early in the 2nd quarter but were outscored 39-19 the rest of the way.  Abilene managed just 9 points in the second half.

Abilene fell to 3-12 with the loss while Minneapolis won their second straight game and improved to 8-7.  The Cowgirls were led by Jenna Hayes who finished with a team-high 11 points.  She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  Minneapolis was led by Maci McClure, who finished with 12 points.

 

Abilene Cowboys 69 Minneapolis 37

Minneapolis – Abilene returned to Minneapolis for the first time since 2003.  The two schools renewed their rivalry last season with the Cowboys winning that game 62-55.  Tuesday night it wasn’t close.  Abilene led 61-31 at the end of the 3rd quarter which led to a running clock in the final quarter.

The Cowboys were led by the inside tandem of Kaleb Becker and Thomas McClendon.  Becker finished with a game-high 15 points while McClendon totaled 13.  Becker now has 983 career varsity points.  He will be the first Cowboy since Andy Wilson in 2013 to score 1,000 points.  Tristin Cottone also finished in double-figures with 11 points. Abilene improved to 11-4 with the victory and will host Marysville on Friday.

Minneapolis was led by Colton Johnson, who finished with 11 points.  The Lions fell to 4-10 with the loss and will host Sacred Heart on Friday.

