Cowboys Use 4th Quarter Comeback on Senior Night in Win over Clay Center

Clay Center 50 Abilene Cowgirls 23

ABILENE – The Clay Center Lady Tigers dominated from start to finish in their 27 point victory at Abilene Friday night. They were led by Senior, Hailee Bent, who finished with a game-high 18 points. The Lady Tigers improved to 11-8, 6-3 with the victory.

Abilene lost their 7th straight game and fell to 2-16, 1-8 on the season. The Cowgirls trailed 11-5 after the 1st, 28-14 at halftime, 43-18 after 3 quarters and were down by as many as 32 points in the final quarter which led to a running clock for much of the 4th. Abilene was led by Junior, Hannah Walter and Junior Clair Dannefer, who both finished with 7 points in the loss.

Abilene Cowboys 52 Clay Center 48

ABILENE – In their victory over Clay Center Friday night, the Abilene Cowboys finished the game on an 11-2 run. They didn’t take their first lead of the game until the 1:18 mark of the 4th quarter on a basket by Sophomore, Tyler Holloway. The basket gave Abilene a 50-48 lead. Holloway scored 9 points in the 4th quarter and finished with a career-high 12 points.

Clay Center scored the first 13 points of the game and led 13-5 after the 1st, 30-23 at halftime, 43-34 after the 3rd quarter. The Tigers fell to 6-13, 1-8 with the loss. They were led by Sophomore, Cole Pladson, who finished with a game-high 16 points.

The Cowboys improved to 10-9, 6-3 with the victory and also got double-figures from Junior, Stocton Timbrook, who finished with 10. The victory over Clay Center was the 29th straight in the series for the Cowboys. Abilene will wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Chapman.