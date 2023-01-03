Cowboys Struggle in 53-43 Loss to St. Mary’s Academy

pictured is Tristin Cottone, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

St. Mary’s Academy 53 Abilene Cowboys 43

Abilene – St. Mary’s Academy’s Lewis Garland had not played this season before Tuesday night’s game at Abilene. He entered the contest with his team down 11-0 in the 1st quarter. The Senior, made an immediate impact, he scored 9 of his game-high 22 points in the opening quarter. The Crusaders closed the quarter on a 13-3 run and trailed 14-13 at the end of the 1st quarter. The game initially looked like it might resemble the J.V. game, in which Abilene won 68-26.

The Crusaders improved to 5-2 with the victory. They are a private school and currently not a member of KSHSAA. Just four years ago when Terry Smith took the program over they weren’t even playing a full schedule.

Abilene led 29-24 at halftime and the two teams were tied at 35 after the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys were led by Tristan Cottone, who finished with 10 points. The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Junior, Kyson Becker, who finished with a career-high 7 points. The Cowboys slipped to 4-3 with the loss and host Marysville Friday and then Wamego January 10.