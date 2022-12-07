Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss

pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Rock Creek 52 Abilene Cowgirls 29

Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0). The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.

Abilene did show improvement from their season opening 73-39 loss at Smoky Valley against a Rock Creek team that had won 17 games in each of the last two seasons. The Cowgirls trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied at 21 with 3:05 remaining in the 1st half. The Lady Mustangs closed the 2nd quarter on a 4-0 run and opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take control of the game.

The Cowgirls were led in scoring by 6’ Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with 14 points in the loss. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Abilene will now have three straight road games, starting Friday at Augusta.

Abilene Cowboys 60 Rock Creek 33

Abilene – Tuesday night’s boys game between Abilene and Rock Creek featured a rematch of last season’s Abilene Sub-State Championship, that the Cowboys won 64-57 in OT. Abilene (2-0) would not need overtime Tuesday as they used a huge 2nd quarter enroute to a 27 point victory over the Mustangs (1-1) . The Cowboys led by as many as 31 and there was a running clock for most of the 4th quarter.

Abilene led 16-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 52-27 after 3 quarters. The Cowboys were led in scoring by Seniors, Triston Cottone and Grant Waite, who finished with 15 and 12 points respectively. They were Co-Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game. Abilene also got 10 off the bench from Senior, Cameron Vinduska.