Cowboys Roll Rock Creek, Cowgirls Show Improvement in Loss

Trent SanchezDecember 7, 2022

 

pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson 

Rock Creek 52  Abilene Cowgirls 29

Abilene – A 3rd quarter scoring drought was too much for Abilene (0-2) to overcome Tuesday night in their home opener against Rock Creek (2-0).  The Cowgirls trailed 25-21 at halftime but were out-scored 12-3 in the 3rd quarter and could never get back in the game.

Abilene did show improvement from their season opening 73-39 loss at Smoky Valley against a Rock Creek team that had won 17 games in each of the last two seasons.  The Cowgirls trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and the game was tied at 21 with 3:05 remaining in the 1st half.  The Lady Mustangs closed the 2nd quarter on a 4-0 run and opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take control of the game.

The Cowgirls were led in scoring by 6’ Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with 14 points in the loss.  She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  Abilene will now have three straight road games, starting Friday at Augusta.

Abilene Cowboys 60  Rock Creek 33

Abilene – Tuesday night’s boys game between Abilene and Rock Creek featured a rematch of last season’s Abilene Sub-State Championship, that the Cowboys won 64-57 in OT.  Abilene   (2-0) would not need overtime Tuesday as they used a huge 2nd quarter enroute to a 27 point victory over the Mustangs (1-1) .  The Cowboys led by as many as 31 and there was a running clock for most of the 4th quarter.

Abilene led 16-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 52-27 after 3 quarters.  The Cowboys were led in scoring by Seniors, Triston Cottone and Grant Waite, who finished with 15 and 12 points respectively.  They were Co-Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game.  Abilene also got 10 off the bench from Senior, Cameron Vinduska.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

