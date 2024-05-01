Cowboys Roll Past Shockers

#14 Oklahoma State 21, Wichita State 6 (7 inn.)

W: Reid (1-0)

L: Zang (2-4)

S: None

STILLWATER, Okla. — #14 Oklahoma State hit nine home runs, including four from Nolan Schubart, rolling past Wichita State 21-6 on Tuesday night at O’Brate Stadium. The game was called after seven innings due to run rule.

Schubart became the first player in Oklahoma State history to homer four times in a game to go along with a two-run double, finishing 5-for-5 with seven RBI. The nine home runs are the most allowed by Wichita State in a single game in program history.

The Cowboys (31-14) exploded for 11 runs in the first inning, taking advantage of six Wichita State walks. Carson Benge highlighted the scoring with a grand slam, while Schubart produced the final run of the inning with his first homer. Avery Ortiz smacked a two-run shot in the second to make it 13-0, then Oklahoma State hit back-to-back-to-back solo homers in the third to swell the lead to 16-0.

Derek Williams got Wichita State on the board with a solo homer of his own in the fourth and helped the Shockers strike for four runs in the top of the fifth. A Jordan Rogers RBI double made it 16-2, followed by a Williams sacrifice fly and a Kam Durnin two-run homer that cut the deficit to 16-5.

OSU immediately answered with four runs of their own in the home half of the inning, getting two-run homers from Colin Brueggeman and Schubart. Schubart launched his final long ball in the sixth to complete his historic evening.

The Shockers plated their final run of the evening in the seventh on an RBI double from Durnin.

Dominick Reid (1-0) earned the win for Oklahoma State with three hitless, scoreless innings. Wichita State starter Daniel Zang (2-4) took the loss, recording just one out in the first while allowing six runs.

The Shockers continue the road trip on Wednesday night at Kansas. First pitch from Lawrence is scheduled for 6:00 pm.