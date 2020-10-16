Cowboys Return to the Field, Fall 47-0 to Augusta

The Abilene Cowboys returned to the football field for the first time since September 18 Friday night against the Augusta Orioles. Augusta got three first quarter touchdowns from Senior, Ryan Andrews on their way to a 47-0 victory. Abilene fell to 0-4 on the season and is still yet to score in a game this season. The Orioles improved to 3-4 and captured their third straight victory over the Cowboys.

Augusta scored on the opening possession of the game with a 42 yard run from Andrews at the 10:07 mark of the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Abilene would turn it over on an interception on their first possession. Cowboy Quarterback, Kaleb Becker was injured on the play and wouldn’t return. The Orioles took possession at the Abilene 23 yard line and Andrews would score on the first play of the drive to push the lead to 14-0 with 8:36 to play in the quarter. He scored for a final time in the quarter on a 14 yard run at the 2:21 mark, to make the score 21-0.

The second quarter was more of the same. Augusta got a 45 yard run for a touchdown from Ely Wilcox on their first series of the quarter to take a 28-0 lead with 11:43 left in the half. Cannon Carry would finish the scoring in the first half for Augusta with a 7 yard run with 1:32 left before halftime to increase the lead to 34-0.

Oriole Quarterback, Jett Hand, scored on a 4 yard run on Augusta’s first possession of the second half to increase the lead to 41-0 with 8:02 left in the third quarter. The Orioles got their final touchdown from backup quarterback Gavin Kiser on a 37 yard score to make the final 47-0. There was a running clock in the final quarter.

Augusta finished with 309 yards unofficially while Abilene only managed 32 yards. The Cowboys also had 4 turnovers in the loss. Sophomore Quarterback, Jensen Woodworth was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for the Cowboys. He started at Free Safety and played nearly the entire game at quarterback. The Orioles will wrap up the regular season at McPherson next Friday. The Cowboys will travel to Wamego next week, it will be the first meeting between NCKL rivals in three years. The Red Raiders are 3-4 on the season and lost to Ft. Scott at home 22-18 Friday night.