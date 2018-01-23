Cowboys Remain Undefeated in NCKL with Victory Over Panthers

The Abilene Cowboys remain undefeated in the NCKL with a 62-41 victory over the Concordia Panthers. Abilene has now won seven of their last eight games and are 8-4, 5-0 on the season. The Cowboys also beat the Panthers for an eighth straight time.

Abilene led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime. It was at the start of the third quarter where the Cowboys delivered the knockout punch. Abilene started the third on 12-0 run and took a 38-19 lead on a Travis Beetch bucket with 4:17 to play in the quarter. The Cowboys would lead 43-26 after three and would push their lead to as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter. Abilene had 11 different players score in the victory. They were lead by Beetch, a Sophomore and Junior, Preston Boyd, who both finished with 13 points. Beetch and Boyd were the First National Bank of Hope Players of the Game.

Concordia slipped to 5-8, 2-5 with the loss. The Panthers were led by Senior, Billy Bechard, who finished with 12 points. Junior, Dylan Reed, the leading scorer on the season for Concordia, finished with 10.

The Abilene Cowgirls lost at home for a second straight year to Concordia after beating them on the road in December. Abilene won December 15th 53-47 at Concordia but fell Tuesday night 48-39. The Cowgirls led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime, but the Lady Panthers took control in the second half. Concordia outscored Abilene 12-7 in the third to lead 31-28 as the two teams entered the fourth quarter. In the final quarter the Lady Panthers pulled away for the nine point win.

Abilene fell out of first place in the NCKL with the loss and are now 8-4, 3-2 on the season. Clay Center and Marysville are both 4-1 in the league. Concordia improved to 5-8, 2-5 with the victory.

The Cowgirls were led by Junior, Hannah Willey, who finished with 12 points and Sydney Burton, who totaled 10. Willey was named the First National Bank of Hope Player of the Game for the Cowgirls. Concordia was led by Senior, Cydney Bergman, who totaled a game high 18 points. The Lady Panthers also got 14 from Junior, Katlynn Miller.

Abilene’s four game home stand continues on Friday against Thomas More Prep Hays. Concordia will travel to Pike Valley on Friday.