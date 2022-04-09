Cowboys Rally in Game 1 to Hand SES Their First Loss of the Season

pictured is Kyson Becker

Abilene 5 SES 4

Abilene: The last time an Abilene boy’s team faced SES they suffered heartbreak back on December 14. In that game the Abilene Cowboy basketball team let a lead slip away in the final minute of a 53-51 loss. The tables were turned Friday night at Ted Power Field. The Cowboys fell behind 4-0 after the first 2 innings but rallied behind a stellar pitching performance from Sophomore, Kyson Becker.

Becker kept Abilene in the game with his pitching. During one stretch from the 3rd to the 7th inning he retired 12 straight batters and struck out 9 of 10 hitters. Overall Becker struck out 10 batters in the game. Early on the game appeared to be a pitcher’s duel as SES got a strong performance from Junior, Landen Allen. He pitched the first 5 innings for SES. Abilene only managed 2 hits against him. The Cowboys did load the bases in the first inning but were unable to score a run.

Senior, Evan Nickelson took over for Allen in the 6th and the Abilene bats went to work. Sophomore, Zach Miller led off the inning with a double and he was driven in by Sophomore, Stocton Timbrook. Becker would then reach on an error and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Senior, Stewart Scott, to cut the lead to 4-2.

In the 7th inning, Senior, Sam Burton led off and was HBP. Freshman, Thomas Keener then reached with his team-leading 6th walk of the year. Miller then drove in Burton with a single to left center. Keener scored the tying run and then SES committed their second error of the inning on a ball hit by Stewart Scott which allowed Miller to score the winning run.

SES jumped on Abilene early with 2 runs in both the 1st and 2nd inning. In the first, Junior, Luke Gebhardt walked and was driven in by Senior, Clayton Meier. Nickelson then singled and scored on a base hit by Senior, Hart Nurnberg. In the 2nd inning, Jake Gebhardt reached on a 2-out error against Abilene. His twin brother Luke, also reached on an error and they both would go on to score in the inning.

SES won the second game 6-3 and is now 7-1 on the season. The Trojans went 20-2 last year but fell in their regional final 3-2 to Hesston. They will attempt to make it back to State for the first time since 2003. The Cowboys are now 3-3 and will open NCKL play Tuesday at home vs. Marysville. SES will return home Tuesday to play Sacred Heart.

Our next broadcast on AM 1560 & 95.9 FM KABI will be Tuesday April 19, as the Abilene Cowgirl softball team will host Clay Center. The Cowgirls were swept by SES yesterday 9-2, 9-7.