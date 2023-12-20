Cowboys Pull Away in the 4th; Lady Irish Prevail in 2 OT!

pictured is Stocton Timbrook, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Chapman 55 Abilene Cowgirls 50 (2 OT)

CHAPMAN: The Chapman Lady Irish defeated the Abilene Cowgirls for the fourth time in the last five meetings, Tuesday night, at Chapman’s District Gym. Chapman used a 7-0 run to start the second overtime to take control of the game. The Lady Irish snapped a three game losing streak with the victory and picked up their second win of the season.

In the second overtime, Senior, Ava Locke buried a three-pointer and hit a free-throw to push the lead to 52-45 with 1:07 left in the second overtime. Abilene would get no closer than 5 points the rest of the way. Locke finished with 12 points in the victory. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game along with Senior, Keira Jones. Jones entered the game averaging 13.5 ppg and 9.3 rpg. She finished with a team-high 16 points in the win.

Abilene got a big night from the inside tandem of Seniors Claira Dannefer and Callie Powell, who finished with 21 and 15 points respectively. For Dannefer, she finished with a season-high in points, while Powell finished with a career-high point total for the second straight game.

Abilene fell to 0-6, 0-2 with the loss, while Chapman improved to 2-4, 1-2 with the victory.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 17 31 41 45 50 (0-6, 0-2)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 7 18 31 41 45 55 (2-4, 1-2)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 21, P.O.G. Callie Powell 15, Hannah Walter 6, Sammy Stout 5, Renatta Heintz 3

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻: P.O.G. Keira Jones 16, P.O.G Ava Locke 12, Elyssa Frieze 8, Avery Baer 6, Adelynn Kirkpatrick 6

Abilene Cowboys 56 Chapman 41

CHAPMAN: The Abilene Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter against their rival for their sixth victory of the season. Abilene enters the holiday break, ranked #7 in Class 4A and 6-0, 2-0. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Stocton Timbrook, who finished with a game-high 16 points. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

The Irish brought back a great deal of experience from last season’s 4-17 team and it showed. Chapman lost by 40 and 23 points to Abilene in two games last season but pushed the Cowboys all the way to the final quarter. The Irish cut the deficit to 38-31 with 5:31 to play in the game but Abilene outscored them 18-10 the rest of the way and the final score was their largest lead of the game.

Chapman was led by Sophomore, Kelan Gruver, who finished with 16 points in the loss. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the game. Chapman with the loss head into the holiday break with a 3-3, 1-2 record. Abilene will return to play January 5 at Marysville and Chapman will travel to Clay Center on that same date.