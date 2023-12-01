Cowboys Pull Away in 79-42 Victory over Smoky Valley, Cowgirls Fall 45-16

Pictured is Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE – Smoky Valley Lady Viking Head Coach, Jason Drouillard, said in a preseason media release that defense is his team’s number one goal and it showed Friday night in his team’s 45-26 victory. The Cowgirls were outscored 18-4 in the second half and didn’t score a point in the second quarter.

Smoky Valley led 15-5 at the end of the 1st quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 35-12 after three quarters. There was a running clock for part of the 4th quarter. The Lady Vikings were led by Senior, Adrian Hazelwood. She finished with 13 points in the victory. Hazelwood was a 1st Team All-CKL selection last season as a Junior and averaged 15 points per game for a Smoky Valley team that finished 11-10. The Lady Vikings also got 10 points from Junior, Katja Blanchat.

Abilene was led by Senior, Claira Dannefer, she finished with a team high 11 points. The Junior, averaged 12.4 ppg and 8.7 rpg a season ago.

ABILENE – The Cowboys used a dominate 3rd quarter and a career night from Senior, Brax Fisher in their 79-42 victory over Smoky Valley. It was the 20th straight victory in the series for the Cowboys. It is a series that won’t be continued next season. Abilene will open the year with Towanda-Circle next season.

Abilene led 14-13 at the end of the 1st quarter and 37-30 at halftime but things changed in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys outscored the Vikings 29-4 in the decisive quarter. Abilene used a suffocating press that Smoky Valley struggled with all night. The Vikings had 10 turnovers in the 3rd quarter.

Smoky Valley also struggled with stopping Fisher. He finished with a career-high 32 points. He scored 11 straight points during one stretch in the 2nd quarter and finished with 17 total in that quarter. His previous career-high was 24 in a victory over Liberal in last season’s S.I.T. Abilene also got double-figures from Tyler Holloway 13, Ian Crump 13 and Stocton Timbrook 11. Crump, a 6’3” Junior, played extensive minutes and finished with a career high in points.

Abilene will travel to Rock Creek next Tuesday, while Smoky Valley will host Southeast of Saline.