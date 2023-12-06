Cowboys Pull Away From #8 Rock Creek; Cowgirls Fall

Pictured is Sammy Stout, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Rock Creek 44 Abilene Cowgirls 26

ST. GEORGE – A fast start wasn’t enough Tuesday night for the Abilene Cowgirls. Abilene Senior, Sammy Stout erupted for 8, 1st quarter points on her way to an 11-point night. Her effort helped the Cowgirls build a 10-8 first quarter lead. The offensive success was short lived as Abilene managed just 16 points the rest of the game.

Rock Creek led 21-16 at halftime and 33-22 after three quarters. The Lady Mustangs scored the final 11 points of the game to pull away for the 18 point win. Rock Creek was led in scoring by 5’10” Freshman, Acelyn Rottinghaus, who finished with a game-high 17 points. It was the first victory of the season for the Lady Mustangs, who dropped their opener to Clay Center last Thursday 37-24.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Stout. Abilene also got 8 points from Senior, Hannah Walter.

Abilene Cowboys 70 Rock Creek 52

ST. GEORGE – Abilene’s depth proved valuable in their victory Tuesday night at #8 Rock Creek. The Cowboys had multiple players get in foul trouble in the first half. Junior, Ian Crump erupted for a career-high 17 points off the bench. He scored all of his points in the 1st half. Brax Fisher then took over in the second half with 12 of his 17 points in the final two quarters.

Abilene led 19-17 at the end of the 1st quarter, 34-29 at halftime and 50-46 after three quarters. Rock Creek pulled to within 50-48 with 7:14 left in the game on basket by Brady Schneider. Abilene then put together a 10-0 run led by 5 straight points by Senior, Stocton Timbrook. The Mustangs never got back into the game the rest of the night.

Crump and Fisher were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game. Timbrook finished with 9 points despite dealing with foul trouble through-out the game. Abilene improved 2-0 on the season. The Cowboys will return home to face Augusta on Friday. Rock Creek suffered their first loss of the season after they had opened the year with a 65-49 victory over Clay Center.