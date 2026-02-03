Cowboys Pick Up Second Straight Win, Take Down Wamego 66-53

Pictured is Abilene Senior, Levi Evans, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

#4 Wamego 71, Abilene Cowgirls 25

ABILENE: Wamego completed the season sweep of Abilene Tuesday night with a dominant performance. The Lady Red Raiders outscored the Cowgirls 18-4 in the opening quarter but then delivered the knock-out punch in the 2nd with an explosive performance. Wamego outscored Abilene 35-8 in the 2nd quarter. Wamego connected on 9 three-pointers in the quarter. There was a running clock in the final quarter and the Lady Red Raiders led by as many as 47 points in the second half.

Wamego improved to 15-2, 7-0 with the victory. The Lady Red Raiders had three players in double-figures, led by Senior, Lexi Hecht. She scored a game-high 20 points and didn’t play in the 4th quarter.

Abilene will host Clay Center on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Abilene 34-30 on December 16. Clay Center picked up a big win Tuesday night in a 39-31 victory over #10 Chapman.

#𝟰 𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 18 53 68 71 (15-2, 7-0)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 4 12 21 25 (4-11, 0-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 8, Makenna Stover 5, Timber Taylor 4, Kit Barbieri 2, Kailee Crane 2, Kinzie Crump 2, Brinley Zook 2,

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Lexi Hecht 20, Mia Meyer 19, Kendall Mayer 10, Grier Panzer 9, Shayne Pittenger Reed 7, Gentry McIntosh 5, Dallas Frazier Brown 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 8 points

Abilene Cowboys 66, Wamego 53

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys won their second straight game Tuesday night, with a comeback victory over Wamego. The Red Raiders had defeated Abilene twice prior to Tuesday night. The won 67-54 on December 19 and 57-43 on January 23 in the consolation semifinals in the S.I.T. Tuesday looked like it was going to be more of the same as the Cowboys fell behind by 11 in the 2nd quarter. Abilene turned the game around with 26-11 3rd quarter. Abilene led only one time in the first half. That would change in the second half. The Cowboys tied the game at 34 with 5:20 to play in the 3rd quarter on a three-point play by Taygen Funston. Abilene would then take the lead for good, 37-34, on a Levi Evans three-pointer with 4:25 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys went on to lead by as many as 13 points in the 4th. Evans, a Senior, had a huge night with a career-high 18 points. Sophomore, Kolt Becker was also terrific, with a game-high 26 points.

The Cowboys will host Clay Center on Friday. They lost to the Tigers, 78-57, on December 16. Clay Center defeated Chapman 57-32 on Tuesday.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 12 23 49 66 (4-11, 2-5)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 15 27 38 53 (4-12, 2-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 26, Levi Evans 18, Taygen Funston 11, Nolin Hartman 4, Wyatt Bathurst 3, Bennett Altwegg 2, Landyn Rogers 2

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Tate Winter 16, Reed McDiffett 10, Bryson Tupps 8, Reagn Kueker 8, Joel Schiel 6, Cameron Doll 4, Evan Eckstein 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 26 points

Senior, Levi Evans 18 points