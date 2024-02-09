Cowboys Overcome Slow Start in Victory Over Wamego to Improve to 14-2!

pictured is Abilene Cowgirl H.C. Shawn Herrman and the Cowgirls, picture by Brad Anderson

Wamego 45 Abilene Cowgirls 40

ABILENE: The Wamego Lady Red Raiders used a late game run to get the separation they needed against Abilene. The Cowgirls put a scare into 4A #2 ranked Wamego. Abilene led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime.

Friday night, the Cowgirls grabbed a 33-32 lead on a bucket by Claira Dannefer to take the lead with 1:55 to play in the 3rd quarter. Abilene then went into a scoring drought and Wamego went on a 12-2 run that bridged the 3rd and 4th quarters. The run was capped on a free-throw by Sara Springer with 2:06 to play in the game.

Dannefer had a huge night for the Cowgirls. The Senior, finished with a season-high 23 points. Dannefer put together two of her best performances of her career against Wamego. She finished with 19 points in Abilene’s 49-33 loss on January 29. She was only one of two players who scored in the entire second half for the Cowgirls. The other player was Junior, Renatta Heintz. She finished with a career-high 10 points in the loss.

Wamego was led by Sophomore, Lexi Hecht. She finished with a team-high 21 points. She left the game around the 5 minute mark of the final quarter with an injury. It was a bounce-back game for Wamego. They lost at Chapman 45-33 on Tuesday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 12 26 33 40 (0-16, 0-7)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 11 25 37 45 (14-2, 5-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 23, Renatta Heintz 10, Hannah Walter 4, Callie Powell 3

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Lexi Hecht 21, Sara Springer 13, Skylar Schoenbeck 7, Grier Panzer 2, Sariah Pittenger Reed 2

Abilene Cowboys 53 Wamego 45

ABILENE: The Cowboys won their fifth straight game Friday night but it was far from easy. Abilene had defeated Wamego on January 29, 65-44. Friday night, the Red Raiders implemented a 2-3 zone and the Cowboys didn’t shoot well against it in the first half and fell behind by as many as 8 points in the opening quarter. Abilene trailed 12-7 at the end of the 1st and 20-19 at halftime. In the 2nd half, Abilene used their defense to get the lead early on and never gave it back.

Cowboy Junior, Ian Crump impacted the game on both ends of the floor in the 3rd quarter. He scored 6 of his 9 points in the quarter and was a pest on the defensive end for Wamego. The Red Raiders turned over the ball 6 times in the 3rd quarter and 20 times overall in the game. Abilene has turned defense into offense all season as the Cowboys average 10.3 steals a game and force o 17.4 turnovers a game.

Offensively in the 3rd quarter, Abilene grabbed a 24-23 lead on a Brax Fisher bucket with 5:36 to play in the quarter. The Cowboys would not trail the rest of the night. They got up by as many as 8 points multiple times the rest of the way.

Fisher finished with a team-high 15 points. The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game were Stocton Timbrook and Crump. Timbrook finished with 14 points. He has done more than score though this season for Abilene. Timbrook in second on the team in rebounds at 5 rpg and first in assists at 3.9 apg. Wamego was led by Senior, Spencer Hecht. He finished with a game-high 19 points.

Abilene will travel to Hays on Tuesday and Clay Center on Friday next week, before wrapping up the regular season at home against Chapman and Clay Center.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 7 19 39 53 (14-2, 7-0)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 12 20 33 45 (5-11, 2-4)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Brax Fisher 15, P.O.G. Stocton Timbrook 14, P.O.G. Ian Crump 9, Weston Rock 5, Tyler Holloway 4, Zach Miller 3, Keaton Hargrave 3

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Spencer Hecht 19, Drew Pettay 6, Luke Isch 5, Jace Johnson 3, Dusty Monroe 3, Gavin Marquardt 3, Slade Smith 2, Kolton Cooper 2, Caiden Newell 2