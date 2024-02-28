Cowboys Move One Step Closer to State!

Pictured #2 Zach Miller, #3 Stocton Timbrook and #13 Taygen Funston, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE COWBOYS 59 CHAPMAN 48

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys moved one step closer to the 4A State Tournament with a victory over Chapman Wednesday night. It was the third victory on the season against the Irish for the Cowboys. The game resembled the first match-up between the two rivals. Abilene won the first meeting 56-41 at Chapman and then dominated the Irish 72-36 on February 20. Wednesday night, the Irish trailed 27-20 at halftime. In the previous meeting they were down 49-16 at the half.

The Cowboys pulled away in the second half and led multiple times by as many as 16 points. Abilene got a huge night, by Senior, Stocton Timbrook. He finished with 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and he connected on 6 three-pointers. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Weston Rock. The Junior finished with 12 points. They were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game. Abilene’s bench overall was terrific again. They outscored Chapman’s bench 26-8. Chapman was led in scoring by Sophomore, Kelan Gruver. He finished with game-high 15.

Abilene improved to 18-3 with the victory. They are still undefeated against NCKL competition, at home and against 4A schools. Chapman ended their season at 8-13. Abilene will host (5) Pratt on Saturday at 5 pm for the right to go to State. The Greenbacks defeated (12) Clay Center 50-44.

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 27 44 59 (18-3)

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵 6 20 28 48 (8-13)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: POG Stocton Timbrook 20, POG Weston Rock 12, Ian Crump 8, Taygen Funtson 6, Zach Miller 5, Keaton Hargrave 4, Tyler Holloway 4

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗺𝗮𝗻:POG Kelan Gruver 15, Gage PIcking 9, CJ Holm 8, Ray Whitehair 8, Ian Suther 6, Weston Langvardt 2