Cowboys Lose Heartbreaker to Marysville 53-51; Cowgirls Fall

Pictured is Abilene Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Marysville 58, Abilene Cowgirls 47

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls dropped their 5th straight game Tuesday night in a home loss to Marysville. The Lady Bulldogs used a big 3rd quarter enroute to an 11-point victory. Marysville, now 4-5, 3-3, won their 3rd straight game after a 1-5 start. The Lady Bulldogs had impressive road wins at Chapman and Clay Center last week.

Tuesday night, Marysville build a 16 point lead with the first points of the 2nd quarter. Abilene finished the first half on a 7-0 run and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-10 in the 2nd quarter to narrow the deficit to 32-26 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs took control of the game in the early stages of the 3rd quarter with a 9-0 run and outscored Abilene 13-5 in the quarter. Marysville went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the 4th.

The Cowgirls fell to 3-6, 0-4 with the loss. Abilene was led by Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with a team-high 14 points. The Cowgirls also got a big night from Junior, Kit Barbieri, who tied her career-high with 12 points.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 22 32 45 58 (4-5, 3-3)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 26 31 47 (3-6, 0-4)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Tessa Herrman 14, Kit Barbieri 12, Makenna Stover 9, Timber Taylor 7, Kinzie Crump 3, Jaydence Coyle 1, Klovis Stover 1

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Kenley Holle 15, Aubrey Dressman 14, Kacy Roesch 10, Reece Packet 8, Emma Sparks 5, Carlee Milner 2

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Junior, Kit Barbieri career-high 12 points

Marysville Bulldogs 53, Abilene Cowboys 51

ABILENE: The Marysville Bulldogs won their third straight game Tuesday night in a road win at Abilene. Marysville improved to 4-5, 3-3 with the victory. The three straight wins have all been on the road and the Bulldogs have won their last two games by a combined 3 points. Marysville handed Clay Center their first league loss 54-53 last Friday.

Tuesday night, Abilene got off to a fast start. The Cowboys led 14-7 at the end of the 1st quarter and 29-21 at halftime. The Cowboys led by as many as 13 points in the first half. The second half, in particular, the third quarter was a different story. The Bulldogs outscored Abilene 22-9 in the 3rd and took a 43-38 lead into the 4th. Marysville led by as many as 8 points in the 3rd quarter.

In the 4th, the two teams exchanged runs to start the quarter. Marysville grabbed the lead for good on a basket from Senior, Ty Moser with 10.5 seconds to play. Abilene had multiple close-range shots in the final seconds but were unable to tie the game.

Abilene lost their 6th straight game and are now 2-7, 0-4 this season. The Cowboys were led by Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who finished with a game-high 17 points. Senior, Levi Evans tied his career-high with 16 points in the loss. Wednesday, Abilene will find out their seed in the S.I.T. The Cowboys will host Concordia on Friday.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 7 21 43 53 (4-5, 3-3)

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 29 38 51 (2-7, 0-4)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Kolt Becker 17, Levi Evans 16, Wyatt Bathurst 5, Taygen Funston 5, Bennett Altwegg 4, Landyn Rogers 2, Nolin Hartman 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Connor Lee 14, Cole Rengstorf 13, J.T. Becker 10, Ty Hager 10, Ty Moser 6

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Levi Evans 16 points

Sophomore, Kolt Becker 17 points