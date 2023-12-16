Cowboys Improve to 5-0 With Road Win at Con

Pictured is Taygen Funston, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Concordia 53 Abilene Cowgirls 31

CONCORDIA: Concordia jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back Friday night. Concordia got up by as many as 24 points in the final quarter.

Abilene was led in the loss by Senior, Hannah Walter, who finished with a career-high 16 points. The Cowgirls also got a career-high 8 points from Senior, Callie Powell. Abilene fell to 0-5, 0-1 with the loss.

Concordia was led by Senior, Carlie Carlgren, who finished with 12 points. The Lady Panthers, are now 2-3, 2-0 and have now won 2 straight games. They defeated Marysville 53-52 last Tuesday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 17 26 31 (0-5, 0-1)

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 15 27 43 53 (2-3, 2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Hannah Walter 16, Callie Powell 8, Sammy Stout 3, Renatta Heintz 2, Claira Dannefer 2

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Carlie Carlgren 12, Rylie Jessup 10, Charlize Cash 9, Taylor McDaniel 8, Jaylin Roush 7, Kenlee Williams 4, Jesika Bisnette 3

Abilene Cowboys 54 Concordia 50

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowboys improved to 5-0, 1-0 on the season with Friday night’s victory. Abilene has now won 4 straight games against teams that beat them a season ago. The Cowboy’s Brax Fisher scord 9 of his team-high 20 points in the 4th quarter to help put the Panthers away.

Concordia scored the first 4 points of the game but Abilene countered with a 9-0 run and didn’t trail the rest of the night. The Cowboys led by as much as 12 points in the 3rd quarter but the Panthers cut the lead to 50-47 with 26 left in the game on a three-pointer by Senior, Joey Henderson. He had a huge night with a game-high 21 points, which included 10 points in the 4th quarter to keep his team in the game.

Abilene will travel to rival Chapman on Tuesday to wrap up their pre-holiday schedule. Concordia fell to 3-2, 1-1 with the loss and will travel to Clay Center Tuesday night.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 18 30 41 54 (5-0, 1-0)

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 12 25 30 50 (3-2, 1-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Brax Fisher 20, Taygen Funston 9, Ian Crump 8, Zach Miller 8, Tyler Holloway 6, Keaton Hargrave 2, Stocton Timbrook 1

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Joey Henderson 21, Peyton Retter 14, Ian Loudermilk 9, Lewis VanMeter 4, Jonathan Turner 2