Cowboys Improve to 3-0 in 63-47 Victory over Augusta!

pictured is Stocton Timbrook, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Augusta 40 Abilene Cowgirls 33

ABILENE – The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start for the second straight game but couldn’t maintain it, in their loss to Augusta Friday night. Abilene led 10-9 at the end of the 1st quarter and only trailed 18-14 at halftime but gave up a big 3rd quarter run that they were never able to recover from.

Abilene’s Hannah Walter nailed a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 18-17 with 7:04 to play in the 3rd quarter. Augusta answered with a 14-0 run to take control of the game. The Orioles got a three-pointer from Emma Bourm to lead 32-17 with 3:30 to play in the 3rd quarter. It was the Lady Orioles biggest lead of the game and the Cowgirls would never get any closer than 7 points the rest of the night.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game were Walter, who finished with 11 points and Claira Dannefer, who finished with 12 points. Abilene fell to 0-3 with the loss and will host Southeast of Salina on Tuesday. Augusta improved to 1-1 with the victory.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 14 21 33 (0-3)

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 7 18 32 40 (1-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 12, P.O.G. Hannah Walter 11, Sammy Stout 6, Callie Powell 4

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Ella Bourm 13, Emma Bourm 8, Maeve Fleming 6, Presley Woodsmall 5, Grace Belknap 4, Dalaney Ratcliff 2, Ragan Pfeifer 2

Abilene Cowboys 63 Augusta 47

ABILENE – The payback tour continued for the Abilene Cowboys Friday night in their victory over Augusta. Abilene lost 65-62 to the Orioles last year. In that game the Cowboys led the entire game and had a 5 point lead with 3 minutes to play. Augusta finished the game on an 11-3 run to win it.

In Friday’s victory, the Cowboys scored the first 16 points in the game and led 17-10 at the end of the 1st quarter. Augusta got to within 4 points in the 2nd quarter but trailed 29-22 at halftime. Abilene continued to pull away in the 3rd quarter, as they took a 48-36 lead into the 4th. The Cowboys got up by as many as 17 points in the final quarter and won by 16 points which is important. One of the tie-breakers this season by KSHSAA is how many 15+ point victory a team has.

Abilene was led in the game by the Senior combination of Brax Fisher and Stocton Timbrook. They were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game. Fisher finished with 27 points and Timbrook scored a career-high 23.

The Cowboys improved to 3-0 on the season and will host Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. Augusta fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 17 29 48 63 (3-0)

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 10 22 36 47 (0-2)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: P.O.G. Brax Fisher 27, P.O.G. Stocton Timbrook 23, Tyler Holloway 7, Zach Miller 3, Ian Crump 2, Keaton Hargrave 1

𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: Logan Ruddle 12, Brody Haskell 11, Brecken Albert 8, Caleb Martin 6, Logan Pfeifer 5, Isaiah Blackwell 3, L.J.Ruggs 2