Cowboys Impressive in Victory at Concordia; Lady Panthers Pull Away from Cowgirls

pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Concordia 42 Abilene Cowgirls 28

Concordia – The Lady Panthers led nearly start to finish, over Abilene, for their first victory of the season Friday night. The Cowgirls led briefly at 4-3 and tied the score at 12, at the end of the 1st quarter on a three-pointer. Concordia would open the 2nd quarter with a three-pointer by Hattie Blackwood and wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. The final score was the largest lead of the game for the Lady Panthers at 14.

Abilene was led in scoring by Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with 11 points. Zoey Debenham, also a Junior, was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game with 10 points for the Cowgirls. Her previous career-high was 2 points. She connected on three, three-pointers after not making 1 in the previous 4 games.

Abilene fell to 0-5, 0-1 and will host Chapman on Tuesday. The Chapman girls won at Marysville Friday 47-41 and are 3-2, 1-1 on the season. Concordia improved to 1-4, 1-1 and were led by Hattie Blackwood, who finished with 11 points.

Abilene Cowboys 66 Concordia 47

Concordia – The Abilene Cowboys quickly put Tuesday night’s loss to SES behind them with an impressive victory at Concordia Friday night. Abilene scored the game’s first 12 points, never trailed and led by as many as 20 in the 3rd quarter.

The Cowboys led 23-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, 39-24 at halftime, and 50-35 after three quarters. Abilene snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory and improved to 3-2, 1-0 on the season. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Grant Waite, who finished with a career-high 15 points but was also a disruptive force on the defensive end of the floor. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Junior, Keaton Hargrave, finished with a career-high 15 points. Junior, Stocton Timbrook scored 14 points and Senior, Cameron Vinduska 10 points in the win. Concordia fell to 3-2, 0-2 with the loss and were led by Senior, Alan Garcia, who totaled 13 points.

Abilene will return home Tuesday after three straight road games to face Chapman. The Irish lost 53-26 at Chapman and have 1 win on the season.