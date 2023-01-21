Cowboys Hold on For 3rd at S.I.T.; Cowgirls Lose to JC for 5th

picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Abilene Cowboys 52 Salina Central 51

SALINA – The Abilene Cowboys held on for the victory over Salina Central, Saturday afternoon, at KWU. Abilene finished in 3rd place. It was their highest finish at the S.I.T. since 2020. It was also their first victory over the Mustangs since 2012.

Abilene led by 18 points with 2:55 to play in the 3rd quarter. Salina Central finished the 3rd quarter on a 12-0 run and trailed 40-34 as the two teams entered the 4th. Mustang Senior, Kenyon McMillian, scored 8 straight points in the 4th quarter to give Central a 51-50 lead with 18.5 seconds remaining on a pair of free throws. McMillian then committed his fifth foul with 10.4 seconds left which put Abilene Junior, Brax Fisher at the line. Fisher connected on both free throws to give the Cowboys the victory.

Abilene led 15-6 at the end of the 1st quarter and 22-17 at halftime. The Cowboys improved to 8-5 with the win. The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Tristin Cottone, who finished with a game high 18 points. He was also selected for the All-S.I.T. Team. Junior, Brax Fisher also reached double-figures with 11 points. Junior, Stocton Timbrook totaled 7 points and was selected as the most inspirational player of the tournament.

Abilene will not play until Friday, January 27 at TMP Hays.

Junction City 54 Abilene Cowgirls 43

SALINA – The Abilene Cowgirls carried their momentum from Friday’s win over Highland Park into Saturday’s game with Junction City. The Cowgirls used at 12-0, 3rd quarter run to take a 30-25 lead with 2:29 to play in the 3rd quarter but Junction City would finish the 3rd on a 13-1 run and not trail again.

Abilene trailed 13-8 at the end of the 1st quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 38-31 after 3 quarters. The Cowgirls got a career-high 15 points from Junior, Hannah Walter. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Junior, Claira Dannefer also reached double-figures with 13 points. Dannefer was selected for the All-S.I.T. Team.

Despite the loss, the Cowgirls posted their second highest point total of the season. Their highest point total game in Friday’s 62-35 victory over Highland Park.