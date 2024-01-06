Cowboys Hold off Marysville, Stay Undefeated!

picture of Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Marysville 47 Abilene Cowgirls 29

MARYSVILLE: The Marysville Lady Bulldogs were able to pull away in their 18 point victory with a couple of second half runs and a big second half by Lindsey Dressman. The Junior, finished with a game-high 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs, with 12 of those points after halftime.

Marysville led by as many as 15 in the second quarter but Abilene was able to cut the deficit to 4 points after a Sammy Stout bucket. Stout’s points made the score 24-20 with 1:24 to play in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs would respond with an 11-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters to push the lead back to 15. Marysville also had a 12-0 fourth quarter run to lead by as many as 23 points.

Abilene fell to 0-7, 0-3 with the loss. The Cowgirls were led by Claira Dannefer, who finished with a team-high 9 points. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Marysville improved to 4-3, 2-2 with the victory.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 6 9 20 29

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 9 21 31 47

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 9, Hannah Walter 8, Callie Powell 6, Sammy Stout 4, Jordan Signer 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Lindsey Dressman 15, Bella Radar 11, Kacy Roesch 8, Kadence Spurgeon 4, Gracyn Ketter 4, Sara Nemec 3, Aubrey Dressman 2, Dahlia Frye 1

Abilene Cowboys 53 Marysville 47

Marysville: The second varsity game of the night featured two State ranked teams. Abilene entered 6-0, 2-0 and ranked #7 in Class 4A. The Bulldogs entered the matchup 5-1, 2-1 and ranked #5 in Class 3A. Marysville is having a successful season under Scott Brown, despite the fact they graduated 10 Seniors off of their roster from a season ago. Last year the Bulldogs went 23-3, 10-0 and finished runner-up to Hesston in Class 3A.

Friday night, Abilene took control of the game early. The Cowboys scored the first 8 points of the game and would not trail the entire game but they could never pull away from the Bulldogs. Abilene got up by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter. The Cowboys scored the first 6 points of the second half and took a 28-17 lead on a Keaton Hargrave bucket with 6:16 to play in the third.

Marysville would continue to chip away and cut the deficit to 40-38 with 4:38 to play in the game. Junior, Will Otott connected on a pair of free throws to narrow to pull his team within 2 points. He was fouled on the play by Brax Fisher, Abilene’s leading scorer on the season, and Fisher fouled out on the play. The Cowboys were already short-handed without Stocton Timbrook on the evening. The Bulldogs had the momentum but Abilene responded and outscored Marysville 13-9 the rest of the way to pick up their 7th win of the season.

Abilene was led by Weston Rock, who finished with a team-high 12 points. The Cowboys also got 11 points from Junior, Tyler Holloway and 10 from Brax Fisher. The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game were Rock, Holloway and Hargrave but easily have been the entire team and everyone had a hand on arguably the Cowboy’s biggest win of the season.

Marysville was led by Otott, who finished with a game-high 30 points. He finished 12-17 at the free-throw line on the night. He entered the contest averaging 28 ppg.

Abilene will travel to Wamego on Tuesday. The Red Raiders games with Concordia were PPD on Friday.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 11 22 34 53

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 8 17 27 47

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Weston Rock 12, P.O.G. Tyler Holloway 11, Brax Fisher 10, P.O.G. Keaton Hargrave 8, Zach Miller 7, Taygen Funston 2, Ian Crump 1

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Will Otott 30, Connor Lee 8, Blake Spicer 6, Rhett Wertenberger 3