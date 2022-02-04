Salina, KS

Cowboys Hold off Marysville; Kaleb Becker Reached 1,000 Point Club

Trent SanchezFebruary 4, 2022

 

Marysville 36 Abilene Cowgirls 27

Abilene – A 2-point 4th quarter doomed the Abilene Cowgirls Friday night in their loss to Marysville.  The Lady Bulldogs built a 22-11 lead at halftime, which was their large lead of the game.  Abilene responded by outscoring Marysville 14-6 in the 3rd quarter.  The Cowgirls got to within 28-25 as the two league rivals entered the final quarter.

Abilene was led by Jenna Hayes, who finished with a game-high 11 points.  The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Sophomore, Sammy Stout, who finished with 5 points.  The Cowgirls fell to 3-13, 1-6, while Marysville is now 8-6, 5-1 after the victory.

 

Abilene Cowboys 66 Marysville 59

Abilene – The Abilene Cowboys snapped a 4 game home losing streak to Marysville Friday night but it was far from easy against the 5-9, 2-4 Bulldogs.  Abilene jumped out to a 21-13 first quarter lead and lead by as many as 11 early in the 2nd quarter but Marysville cut the deficit to 36-31 by halftime.  The Bulldogs then outscored the Cowboys 20-12 in the 3rd quarter to take a 51-48 lead into the 4th.  Marysville’s Jack Lauer scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the 3rd quarter to get the Bulldogs back in the game.

In the final quarter, Marysville’s Rhett Williams scored to give the Bulldogs their last lead at 53-51 with 7:11 to play in the game.  Abilene responded with an 11-2 run to take control of the game.  Stocton Timbrook capped the run with a bucket to give Abilene a 62-55 lead with 1:55 to play.  The Cowboys would never trail again.

The night belonged to Abilene Senior, Kaleb Becker.  He finished the night with a game-high 20 points.  He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  He became the 7th player since 1969 to score 1,000 varsity career points for the Cowboys and first since Andy Wilson did it in 2013.  Becker now has 1,003 points in 78 games as a Cowboy.  The Cowboys improved to 12-4, 6-1 with the victory and will host Wamego next Friday.

