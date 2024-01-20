Cowboys Fall for the First Time to Wichita South in Semis at S.I.T.

pictured is Claira Dannefer, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

BUHLER 34 ABILENE COWGIRLS 13

SALINA: The Buhler Lady Crusaders used a 10-0 in the third quarter to pull away from Abilene. Buhler led 9-8 at halftime and the Cowgirls tied it on a Claira Dannefer free-throw to start the third quarter. The Lady Crusader then reeled off 10 straight points to take a 19-9 lead and would never look back. Buhler outscored Abilene 25-5 in the second half and the 21 point margin at the end of the contest was the biggest lead of the game for the Lady Crusaders.

Abilene fell to 0-9 on the season. The Cowgirls were led by Claira Dannefer, who finished with a team-high 9 points. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. The Cowgirls will play Junction City at 10 AM Saturday for 7th place at Salina South.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 4 8 11 13 (0-9)

𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿 2 9 19 34 (3-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 9, Hannah Walter 2, Renatta Heintz 2

𝗕𝘂𝗵𝗹𝗲𝗿: Natayla Krafels 10, Gracie Oard 7, Ella Voss 4, Sammie Brooks 3, Makenna Siemens 3, Emmie Stallman 2

𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟𝗦

𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦

(1) Andover 67 (5) Liberal 39

(3) Great Bend 44 (2) Salina South 37

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

(4) Salina Central 51 (8) Junction City 9

(6) Buhler 34 (7) Abilene 13

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

Andover vs Great Bend 1 pm at KWU

𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

Salina South vs Liberal 10 AM at KWU

𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

Salina Central vs Buhler 1 PM at Salina South

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

Abilene vs Junction City 10 AM at Salina South

WICHITA SOUTH 67 ABILENE COWBOYS 61

SALINA: The Abilene Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season to 6A Wichita South. The Titans entered the game with a 4-6 record but play in the Greater Wichita League with the likes of Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Heights.

The Titans led 25-21 at halftime and started to pull away in the third quarter. Wichita South took their biggest lead at 58-44 with 2:06 to play in the third quarter on a basket by Gabriel Huerta.

Abilene did make things interesting in the 4th quarter as the Cowboys connected on 9 three-pointers in the final quarter but they got no closer than 6 in the final quarter.

The Cowboys fell to 0-9 with the loss and were led by Senior, Keaton Hargrave. He finished with a career-high 17 points in the loss. Junior, Ian Crump also reached double-figures with 15.

Abilene will play for 3rd place tomorrow vs Great Bend, at 11:30 AM, at KWU. The Panthers lost to Andover 65-58 in the semifinals.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 21 29 61 (8-1)

𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 12 25 40 67 (5-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Keaton Hargrave 17, Ian Crump 15, Stocton Timbrook 9, Zach Miller 6, Tyler Holloway 6, Brax Fisher 5, Taygen Funston 2, Weston Rock 1

𝗪𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵: Gabriel Huerta 17, Jonovan Howard 16, Jalin Manning 10, Parker Hardgrave 8, Jaxon Howard 6, Kendrall Ransom 4, Davien Carter 3, Sloan Barnes 3

𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦

𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦

(4) Wichita South 67 (1) Abilene 61

(3) Andover 65 (2) Great Bend 58

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

(5) Liberal 57 (8) Salina South 55

(6) Salina Central 52 (7) Buhler 38

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

Andover vs Wichita South 2:30 PM at KWU

𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

Abilene vs Great Bend 11:30 AM at KWU

𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

Salina Central vs Liberal 2:30 PM at Salina South

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

Salina South vs Buhler 11:30 AM at Salina South