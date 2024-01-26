Cowboys Dominate TMP; Cowgirls Fall in the 4th

pictured is Keaton Hargrave, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

TMP 36 Abilene Cowgirls 21

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls returned home for the first time in 45 days and early on it seemed like the home crowd made a difference. Abilene was up 14-6 with 2:20 to play in the first half. It was the largest lead of the season for the Cowgirls. Circumstances changed in 3rd quarter as the Cowgirls dealt with foul trouble and managed just 4 points. Abilene got a bucket from Blair Adams with 3:20 to play in the 3rd quarter to take at 21-16 lead. The Cowgirls wouldn’t score again. TMP remarkably scored the game’s final 20 points enroute to a 15 point victory.

Abilene slipped to 0-11 with the loss. The Cowgirls were led by Senior, Claira Dannefer, she finished with 6 points in the loss. The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was Hannah Walter, who finished with 5 points. TMP improved to 6-9 with the victory.

𝗖owgirls 5 17 21 21 (0-11)

𝗧𝗠𝗣 3 13 21 36 (6-9)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Claira Dannefer 6, P.O.G. Hannah Walter 5, Callie Powell 4, Sammy Stout 3, Blair Adams 2, Kit Barbieri 1

𝗧𝗠𝗣: Brook Koenigsman 14, Gracyn Schippers 11, Claire Schippers 6, Shyanne Yost 4, Brynn Rebel 1

Abilene Cowboys 70 TMP 21

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys snapped a two game slide with a dominant performance Friday night against TMP. Last year, the Monarchs handed Abilene their toughest loss of the season. TMP defeated the Abilene 51-49 in overtime last season.

Friday night, Abilene scored the first 14 points of the game and never looked back. The 49 point margin at the end of the game was the largest lead of the game for the Cowboys despite the fact there was a running clock in the final quarter.

Abilene was led by Senior, Brax Fisher, who finished with a game-high 16 points. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Keaton Hargrave 14 and Tyler Holloway 12. Abilene improved to 9-2 with victory. TMP slipped to 5-10. The two schools will not play again next season. They had played each other every season since 2005.

Abilene will have a busy week next week with makeup games at Wamego on Monday, NE Kansas Homeschool on Tuesday and Marysville on Friday.

𝗖owboys 14 36 63 70 (9-2)

𝗧𝗠𝗣 0 9 17 21 (5-10)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Brax Fisher 16, Keaton Hargrave 14, Tyler Holloway 12, Stocton Timbrook 7, Ian Crump 6, Taygen Funston 5, Jackson Green 4, Zach Miller 3, Levi Evans 3, Zeb Schultze 2

𝗧𝗠𝗣: Griffen Schumacher 8, Ian Nehls 4, Jacob Seib 3, Caden Dinkel 2, Ty Schmeidler 2, Arian Patel 2