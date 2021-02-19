Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 23 °

Cowboys dominate 4th Quarter in 69-61 Victory over Clay Center; Cowgirls fall 52-19

Trent SanchezFebruary 19, 2021

Clay Center Lady Tigers 52  Abilene 19

Abilene pushed the Lady Tigers in a January 15, 34-21 loss at Clay Center but the Cowgirls were no match for the Clay Center Friday night.  The Lady Tigers are ranked #2 in the state in Class 4A and look every bit the part.  They led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter but the  Cowgirls finished the first half on a 6-0 run and trailed 25-14 at halftime.

Any momentum that Abilene may have had at the end of the first half was quickly erased in the third quarter.  The Lady Tigers outscored Abilene 20-3 in the third quarter and led 45-17 as the two teams entered the fourth.  There was a running clock in the final quarter and Clay Center went on to the 32 point victory.

Clay Center improved to 17-0, 8-0 on the season.  They were led by Senior, Clara Edwards, who finished with a game-high 27 points.  Abilene fell to 3-13, 1-6 with the loss.  Abi Lillard finished with a team-high 11 points in the loss.

 

Abilene Cowboys 69  Clay Center Tigers 61

Abilene and Clay Center entered Friday’s contest going in two different directions and the team playing better basketball wasn’t Abilene.  The Tigers had won three of four games entering the game with the Cowboys, while Abilene had lost three of four.

The Cowboys got off to a fast start.  They led by as many as 11 in the second quarter and had a 31-27 advantage at halftime.  Just like in the first matchup though, the Tigers proved to be tough to shake.  In Abilene’s 56-52 victory at Clay Center on January 15, the Cowboys led by as many as 21 in the first half, only to watch the Tigers trim it down to 1 late in the fourth quarter.  Friday night, Clay Center outscored Abilene 23-17 in the third quarter and took a 50-48 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Cowboys opened the quarter on a 12-0 run and got up 60-50 with with 2:27 to play in the game.  The Tigers finally scored on an Isaac Lee three-pointer with 2:18 left to cut the deficit to 60-53.  It was too little too late though as Abilene put the game away at the line.  The Cowboys were 8-12 at the stripe in the final quarter.

Abilene improved to 9-5, 5-3 with the victory.  The Cowboys got career-highs from Kaleb Becker 23, Avery Bryson 19 and Josh Stuber 17 in the win.  Clay Center slipped to 4-13, 2-6 with the loss.  The Tigers were led by Isaac Lee with 22 points and Mark Hoffman with 18.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Hays Defeat Cowboys 59-45 to Remain Undefeate...

February 16, 2021 10:25 pm

Cowboys Fall Short in 57-56 loss at Wamego; C...

February 12, 2021 11:19 pm

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

February 9, 2021 2:21 pm

The Abilene Cowboys Used a late 9-0 Run to Sh...

February 8, 2021 11:23 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Davidson Honored With Shrine Bowl P...

For the first time in over 10 years, a Minneapolis High School football player will be on a Kansas S...

February 19, 2021 Comments

South Sweeps Newton on Senior Night

Sports News

February 19, 2021

Central Girls Roll Past Andover; Mu...

Sports News

February 19, 2021

Sacred Heart Girls Lose by 1; Boys ...

Sports News

February 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dole Discusses Cancer Dia...
February 19, 2021Comments
Latest Saline County Vacc...
February 19, 2021Comments
Investigation Leads to Ar...
February 18, 2021Comments
Off Duty Officer Killed i...
February 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices