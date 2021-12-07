Salina, KS

Cowboys Crush Rock Creek, Cowgirls Fade in the 4th Quarter

Trent SanchezDecember 7, 2021

Rock Creek Lady Mustangs 49 Abilene Cowgirls 30

St. George: The schedule did not get any easier for the Abilene Cowgirls Tuesday night at Rock Creek.  The Lady Mustangs opened the season with a 38-32 home victory over Clay Center.  The Lady Tigers lost just 1 game a season ago.  Rock Creek brought back three starters from a 17-5 team a season ago which included Grace Gehl and Lexi DeWeese, who both earned All-State recognition.

Rock Creek led 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.  Abilene got a big 3rd quarter from Jenna Hayes to get back into the game.  The Senior scored 9 of her game-high 17 points in the quarter.  She was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for her effort.  The Cowgirls couldn’t find any offense in the final quarter though and were outscored 16-3.  Abilene fell to 0-2 with the loss, while Rock Creek improved to 2-0.

Abilene Cowboys 68 Rock Creek Mustangs 27

Abilene won at Rock Creek for the first time since 2013 Tuesday night and snapped a 2 game losing streak to the Mustangs.  Rock Creek went 22-3 and finished 3rd in 3A last season but graduated their entire team from a season ago.  The lack of experience showed as the Cowboys got up by as many 44 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter.

Abilene led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, 40-17 at halftime and 64-20 after three quarters.  The Cowboys were led by Senior, Kaleb Becker, who finished with a game-high 17 points in the victory.  He was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  Abilene also got double figures from Junior, Tristan Cottone, who finished with 11 points.  The #6 Cowboys improved to 2-0 with the victory while Rock Creek fell to 0-2.

