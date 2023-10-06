Cowboys Cruise in 41-8 Homecoming Victory over Circle

By Trent Sanchez October 6, 2023

Pictured is Joesph Welsh, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson 

The payback tour continued for the Abilene Cowboy football team.  They defeated Circle 41-8 on Abilene’s Homecoming night.  The Thunderbirds beat the Cowboys 40-0 last season.  Abilene improved to 5-1 with the victory, while Circle dropped to 1-5.  Last year, the Thunderbirds were  8-3 and reached the 4A quarterfinals.

Abilene got on the board first with a 7 yard run by Senior, Zach Miller, with 8:26 to play in the opening quarter, to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.  On Abilene’s second possession, Senior, Stocton Timbrook connected with Junior, Weston Rock on 4th and 8 play, for a 25 yard touchdown.  The score increased the Cowboy lead to 14-0 with 5:08 to play in the 1st quarter.

Circle made it interesting in the 2nd quarter.  The Thunderbirds pressured Timbrook and stripped the ball from him and took possession at the Abilene 5 yard line.  Circle scored 3 plays later on a 3 yard touchdown run by Quarterback, Connor Chadwell.  Nick Ahles added the 2 point conversion to cut the Cowboy lead to 14-8 with 9:25 to play before halftime.

Abilene retook control of the game with 20 unanswered points to end the  first half.  Timbrook found Senior, Keaton Hargrave for a 13 yard score with 5:54 to play in the 2nd quarter, to make the score 21-8.  The Cowboys then scored a defensive touchdown for a second straight week.  Junior, Joesph Welsh scooped up a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a score to increase the lead to 27-8 with 4:58 to play in the half.  Welsh had 2 fumble recoveries and was the Nex-Tech Wireless Defensive Player of the Game.  Taygen Funston would finish off the scoring in the 2nd quarter on a 63 yard touchdown reception with 1:36 to play in the half.

The Cowboys scored their final points in dramatic style.  Timbrook connected with Hargrave on a 99 yard pass play to finish the scoring on the night.  Timbrook finished with 287 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.  He was the Nex-Tech Wireless P.O.G.  Timbrook now has 21 touchdown passes and only 1 interception on the season.

Abilene will travel to Augusta next Friday.  The Cowboys defeated the Orioles 35-14 last season.  Augusta is 2-4 and lost at Buhler 47-0.