Cowboys Complete Season Sweep of Marysville

Marysville 41 Abilene Cowgirls 31

ABILENE: The Marysville Lady Bulldogs completed the season sweep of Abilene Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs got up by as many as 16 in the final quarter. The Cowgirls cut the deficit to 8 with 2:10 left but were not able to get any closer.

Abilene was led by Senior, Hannah Walter, who finished with a team-high 9 points in the loss. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless P.O.G. Marysville was led by Lindsey Dressman, who led her team with 14 points.

The Cowgirls fell to 0-14, 0-4 with the loss while Marysville improved to 7-8, 3-4. Marysville has now won two straight games. They defeated Concordia 52-32 Thursday night.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 8 10 20 31 (0-14, 0-4)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 11 20 31 41 (7-8, 3-4)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Hannah Walter 9, Callie Powell 6, Claira Dannefer 6, Makenna Stover 4, Renatta Heintz 4, Sammy Stout 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Lindsey Dressman 14, Bella Rader 9, Kadence Spurgeon 8, Kacy Roesch 6, Caty Keller 2, Sara Nemec 2

Abilene Cowboys 62 Marysville 41

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys won their 4th straight game Friday night to improve to 12-2, 5-0 on the season. Abilene jumped out to a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Cowboys got a game-high 24 points in the win from Senior, Brax Fisher. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless P.O.G.

Friday night, Marysville fell behind 33-10 at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored the Cowboys 18-10 in the 3rd quarter and trailed by 15 after three quarters. Abilene responded though and scored the first 8 points of the 4th, to stretch back the lead to 26.

Last season, Marysville finished 23-3, 10-0 and finished 2nd in Class 3A. The Bulldogs were hit hard by graduated 10 Seniors from that team. The only returning starter back from last season is Junior, Will Otott. He finished with a team-high 21 points in the win and is averaging over 24 ppg. Marysville with Friday night’s loss fell to 8-7, 2-5 on the season.

Abilene will return home Tuesday vs Concordia and Friday vs Wamego next week. The Cowboys remained in the top 4 of Class 4A West Standings with the victory.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 19 33 43 62 (12-2, 5-0)

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 2 10 28 41 (8-7, 2-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Brax Fisher 24, Stocton Timbrook 10, Tyler Holloway 7, Weston Rock 7, Keaton Hargrave 5, Ian Crump 5, Jackson Green 2, Tyler Green 2

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲: Will Otott 21, Blake Spicer 7, Mason Rader 6, Titus Wassom 3, Silas Miller 2, Bryant Simens 2