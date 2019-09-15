Cowboys Collect Money to Fight Cancer

Cowboys who were tough enough to wear pink were tough enough to collect over $3,300 in the fight against cancer.

According to Abilene’s Wild Bill Hickock Rodeo the final count is in, and $3,358.46 was raised by their “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” fundraiser. The money will go to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund, to help those undergoing cancer treatment in Dickinson County.

This is the twelfth year the rodeo has raised “pink” funds for the fund. To date, $34,480.68 has been raised.

Photo – Members of the Abilene rodeo committee pose with representatives from the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund, along with the 2019 Miss K-State Rodeo queen Jamie Nemechek, during the “big check” presentation at the rodeo August 3.