Cowboys Clinch Share of NCKL with Win over Chapman; Lady Irish Complete Sweep of Abilene

Chapman 51 Abilene Cowgirls 39

Abilene – The Chapman Lady Irish led from start to finish and made sure they wouldn’t need double-overtime Tuesday night in their win over their county rival. Chapman defeated Abilene 44-40 on December 21 in Chapman.

The Lady Irish led by as many as 13 in the 2nd quarter but the Cowgirls trimmed the lead to 39-35 with 4:34 left in the game. Chapman would then finish the game on a 12-4 run to get the 12-point victory. The Lady Irish put the game away at the foul-line, as they connected on 12-19 free-throws in the final quarter.

The Lady Irish were led by Elyssa Frieze, who finished with a team-high 12 points. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. They also got double-figures from Ava Locke, who totaled 10 points. The Lady Irish improved to 8-12, 6-4 with the victory.

Abilene was led by Claira Dannefer, who finished with a game-high 14 points. She was the Nex-Tech Player of the Game for the Cowgirls. Abilene lost their 6th straight game and is now 3-17, 1-9 on the season.

Abilene Cowboys 53 Chapman Irish 40

Abilene – The Abilene Cowboys defeated Chapman for a 17th straight time Tuesday night. Abilene jumped out to a 19-3 lead at the end of the 1st quarter and never looked back. The Cowboys led by as many as 21 points in the final quarter on their way to a 13 point victory.

Abilene locked up a top-4 seed in the 4A West Standings, which will guarantee the Cowboys home-court through-out sub-state. The Cowboys also clinched a share of the NCKL title with Wamego. The Red Raiders defeated Marysville on the road 60-57, to also get a share of the championship.

Abilene was led by Kaleb Becker, who finished with 19 points in the victory. He was the Nex-Tech Player of the Game. Chapman was led by Camden Liebau, he totaled 12 points in the loss for the Irish. Chapman finished the season winless. The will not make the post-season and will have the option to play the #17 seed in a non-playoff game.