Cowboys Bounce Back With Road Win at Clay Center

pictured is Tyler Holloway, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Clay Center 48 Abilene Cowgirls 38

CLAY CENTER: The Clay Center Lady Tigers won their 4th straight game and moved into first place in the NCKL with their victory over Abilene Friday night. Clay Center improved to 11-7, 6-2 with the victory. Concordia defeated Wamego 43-33 and the Lady Panthers are currently 10-7, 5-2. They will host Clay Center on Tuesday in a game that could decide the NCKL Title. Abilene fell to 0-18, 0-8 with the loss.

Clay Center pulled away in the second half and got up by as many as 13 points, in the 4th quarter, in the win. The Lady Tigers were led by 5’11” Junior Raegann McDonald, who finished with a team-high 18 points. Abilene kept the game close in the first half with the play of Senior, Claira Dannefer. She finished with a game-high 19 points. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless P.O.G.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 11 17 26 38 (0-18, 0-8)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 12 20 34 48 (11-7, 6-2)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 19, Renatta Heintz 5, Callie Powell 4, Hannah Walter 4, Sammy Stout 3

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Raegann McDonald 18, Lily Edwards 13, Janae Crimmins 6, Ayla Johnson 6, Sarabeth Martin

Abilene Cowboys 57 Clay Center 41

CLAY CENTER: The Abilene Cowboys continued their remarkable streak against their rival Friday night. Abilene defeated the Tigers for the 30th straight time dating back to 2010. It was a bounce back game for the Cowboys, who lost 54-47 at Hays Tuesday night. In the win, the Cowboys defeated a Tiger team that had been on a roll and was in second place in the NCKL. They had won 3 straight and 10 of 13 overall.

Friday night, Abilene scored the first 8 points of the game and wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. The Cowboys got up by as many as 15 points in the 2nd quarter. Clay Center got back into the game and got to within 5 points twice in the 3rd quarter. The Tigers outscored Abilene 16-14 in the 3rd quarter and finished the quarter on a 5-0 run.

Abilene used their defense to put the game away in the final quarter. The Cowboys scored the first 12 points of the 4th and got up 56-38 on a pair of free-throws by Weston Rock with 1:20 to play in the game. Clay Center didn’t score in the 4th until Cole Pladson connected on a free-throw with 1:14 left to play. Abilene outscored Clay Center 13-3 in the final quarter.

The Cowboys improved to 15-3, 8-0 with the win. They clinched a share of the NCKL Title with the victory and still haven’t lost to a 4A team. The Tigers fell to 10-8, 5-3 with the loss. Abilene was led by Senior, Brax Fisher, who finished with 14 points. Junior, Tyler Holloway also reached double-figures with 12 points. They were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game. The Tigers were led by Owen Craig, who totaled 11 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 19 30 44 57 (15-3, 8-0)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 8 22 38 41 (10-8, 5-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Brax Fisher 14, P.O.G. Tyler Holloway 12, Weston Rock 9, Stocton Timbrook 7, Keaton Hargrave 7, Ian Crump 6

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Owen Craig 11, Cole Pladson 9, Weston Hammond 6, Jace Weller 4, Justin Wright 3, Colten Tadtman 3, Isaac Berggren 3