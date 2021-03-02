Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 31 °

Cowboys Advance to Sub-State Championship with a 28-20 victory over Chapman

Trent SanchezMarch 2, 2021

Abilene Cowboys 28  Chapman 20

The Abilene Cowboys defeated their Dickinson County rival for a 16th straight time but it was far from easy.  Chapman used a strategy to shorten the game in which they held on to the ball on the offensive end as long as possible.  The strategy nearly worked.

The Irish trailed 4-0 at the end of the first quarter and 10-6 at halftime.  Chapman outscored Abilene 8-4 in the third quarter and took a 14-13 lead with 1:32 to play in the quarter.  The Irish moved ahead on a bucket from Jon Jenkins.  Jenkins, A Senior, was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game, for Chapman, with 7 points.  Abilene would tie on a free-throw by Kaleb Becker and that would remain the score at the end of the third quarter.

The Cowboys started out the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run on bucket from Kaleb Becker and a three-pointer by Josh Stuber.  It was just the fourth three-pointer of the season for Stuber. Abilene moved ahead 19-14 with 6:35 to play in the game after the bucket by Stuber and the Cowboys would never trail again.

Abilene was led in scoring by Kaleb Becker with 9 points.  The Player of the Game for the Cowboys was Jaylen West with 5 points.  The Cowboys will host Concordia Friday at 7 PM in the Sub-State Championship.  The Panthers defeated Clay Center 79-63 Tuesday night.  Abilene is 2-0 against Concordia this season.  The Cowboys won at Concordia on February 8th, 59-57 and last Thursday at home 49-33.  The game will be broadcasted on AM 1560 KABI, with the pregame beginning at 6:45 PM on Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 Sub-State Basketball Brackets & Results

March 2, 2021 12:05 am

2021 State Wrestling Results

February 28, 2021 8:30 am

Tucker Cell First Undefeated Freshman in Abil...

February 27, 2021 11:39 pm

Abilene Completes Regular Season with an Impr...

February 25, 2021 9:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Cowboys Advance to Sub-State Champi...

Abilene Cowboys 28  Chapman 20 The Abilene Cowboys defeated their Dickinson County rival for a 1...

March 2, 2021 Comments

South Pulls Away For Sub-State Win

Sports News

March 2, 2021

Haven takes care of Vikings in Subs...

Sports News

March 2, 2021

Extra Vaccine Headed to Salina

COVID-19 Top News

March 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Searching For Vehicle Tha...
March 2, 2021Comments
Tornado Drill Highlights ...
March 2, 2021Comments
Free Colorectal Cancer Sc...
March 2, 2021Comments
16 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
March 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices