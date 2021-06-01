Cowboy World Coming to Bennington

It’s a cowboy reunion of sorts as the rodeo world heads to Ottawa County this week for the 45th Annual Bennington PRCA Rodeo.

Dwayne Walls is the rodeo chairman and tells KSAL News that those working behind the scenes and in the ring are professionals.

The community of just over 600 residents swells each June as bull riders, ropers and barrel racers arrive in Bennington from all around the U.S. and the world to compete. Walls says this year, 360 contestants from 25 states are signed up and cowboys are coming from as far away as Australia to compete.

The annual Bennington Lions Club PRCA Rodeo begins Thursday, June 3.

BBQ Nightly at 6:00 p.m., Music and Video Show at 7:00 p.m. & Rodeo Nightly at 8:00 p.m.

Entertainment will be Bobby Kerr’s Mustangs – PRCA Rodeo Act of the Year!