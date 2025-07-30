Cowboy Up On KSAL

Bullfighters are really the ‘First Responders’ on scene at the rodeo when a cowboy gets bucked off a bull and hits the dirt in the arena. Their job description is to distract the snorting, stomping animal from trying to gore the rider he just displaced.

Three rodeo pros joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at life inside the ring and with an update from the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene.

Pro bullfighters Colt Carlisle, Cody Emerson and rodeo clown Allan Dessel chopped it up in studio on Wednesday about the highs and lows of their craft. Colt said he played football in high school — but getting hit by a bull is a completely different universe.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/colt-on-bull.mp3

Cody working that bull via FB

Rodeo clown Allan Dessel says he loves looking for comedic situations in the crowd to have fun with, but when it comes to sharing his protective barrel with his co-workers Dessel ducked right in to his next joke.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Rodeo-Allen-barrel-7-30.mp3

The 79th Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo continues tonight at Eisenhower Park Fairgrounds

Wednesday, July 30th: Bulls Broncs, Barrels and Breakaway @ 7:30 PM

Thursday, July 31st: PRCA Performance @ 7:30 PM

Friday, August 1st: Spurs & Spikes Golf Tournament 8 AM

Friday, August 1st: PRCA Performance @ 7:30 PM

Please note that events, dates and times may change as we get closer to the events! Please check back for updates.