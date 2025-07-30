Cow Camp 2025 Prepares Women to Lead in Cattle Industry

In the cattle industry, experience matters, but for many women, gaining hands-on experience can be a challenge.

Whether they’ve married into an operation, desire a career in beef production systems, or are trying to start their own herd from scratch, women often find themselves expected to help manage livestock without ever having been taught how.

Cow Camp 2025, a hands-on educational experience for women in beef production, will be held Sept. 10-11 at Kansas State University’s Agricultural Research Center in Hays. The program is designed to help women build practical skills in cattle management, grow their confidence, and take a stronger role in the workforce shaping the future of Kansas agriculture.

“This is workforce development in the most grounded, impactful way,” said Sandy Johnson, K-State Extension beef specialist. “We’re meeting women where they are and equipping them with the tools, they need to succeed in an industry that depends on smart decisions and shared leadership.”

Cow Camp offers workshops on body condition scoring, calving preparation and simulator training, expected progeny differences (EPDs), vaccine handling, forage sampling, pasture monitoring and more. The program is tailored for women who are managing a first herd, helping with a family operation, or entering the industry from the ground up.

“This event is about capacity building,” said Emma Briggs, K-State Extension beef production specialist. “It’s about giving women the skills, support and access to research-based information they need to contribute meaningfully to their operations and the broader beef industry. That’s what the land-grant mission is all about: bringing the university to the people and investing in rural communities.”

As the cattle industry evolves, more women are stepping into decision-making roles on farms and ranches. Yet many report limited access to training and peer support, particularly in rural areas. Johnson said Cow Camp addresses that gap through a supportive, no-pressure environment where participants can ask questions, try new techniques and connect with others facing similar challenges.

“We’re not just teaching skills; we’re building confidence and community,” Johnson said. “And that’s what keeps women in agriculture long term.”

K-State Extension developed Cow Camp in response to growing demand for educational opportunities that reflect the realities of western Kansas agriculture. The program supports beginning and experienced producers and reinforces the university’s commitment to practical, inclusive outreach as part of its land-grant heritage.

The event is limited to 40 participants. Registration is $75 and includes meals, materials and all workshop sessions.

For more information, send email to [email protected], or visit https://www.wkrec.org.