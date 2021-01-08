COVID Vaccinations Continue in Saline County

Saline County continues to administer VOVID-19 vaccine as it is received.
According to the Saline County Health Department, vaccines have been arriving sporadically to county healthcare facilities. Saline County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution. This phase includes healthcare workers, long-term care employees and patients, and EMS.
Vaccine distribution to long-term care facilities has started, and is being managed by the National Pharmacy Program. Ddistribution to others in Phase 1 is managed by Saline County.
More than 1,300 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.
As information rolls in from the KDHE, the CDC, and other state and national entities, the Saline County Health Department is committed to ensuring the public has access to that information as well as Saline County’s plans moving forward.