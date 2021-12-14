Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 46 °

COVID Vaccination Event Thursday

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2021

The Saline County Health Department is offering COVID vaccinations on Thursday.

According to the agency, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations for first, second, or booster doses for persons 18 years or older, will be available at Saline County Health Department on Thursday, December 16 by appointment only.

Call 785-826-6602 for an appointment.

Please bring your COVID vaccination card and insurance if applicable.

Vaccine Finder

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
  • You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.
  • Get vaccinated.
  • You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”
  • If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

100 Angels Still Need Returned

With a Friday deadline looming, about 100 angels from the Salina Salvation Army's Angel Tree still h...

December 14, 2021 Comments

Fraud and Identity Theft Reporting ...

Kansas News

December 14, 2021

On-Site Flu Vaccinations Offered

Top News

December 14, 2021

Bien Named to Pittsburgh All-Region...

Sports News

December 14, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fraud and Identity Theft ...
December 14, 2021Comments
COVID Vaccination Event T...
December 14, 2021Comments
City Set for New Payroll ...
December 14, 2021Comments
Catalytic Converters Stol...
December 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices