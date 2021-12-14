COVID Vaccination Event Thursday

The Saline County Health Department is offering COVID vaccinations on Thursday.
According to the agency, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations for first, second, or booster doses for persons 18 years or older, will be available at Saline County Health Department on Thursday, December 16 by appointment only.
Call 785-826-6602 for an appointment.
Please bring your COVID vaccination card and insurance if applicable.
The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
- You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.
- Get vaccinated.
- You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
- Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
- Do not travel to “hot spots.”
- If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.